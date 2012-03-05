LONDON, March 5 U.S. light crude oil futures fell more than $1 per barrel on Monday on demand worries after China said its economic growth was moderating.

U.S crude futures for April fell $1.20 to a low of $105.50 per barrel by 0959 GMT.

China cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, lowering its long-standing annual goal of 8 percent, causing a fall in Asian shares and raising questions over oil demand. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)