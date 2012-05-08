LONDON May 8 U.S. light crude oil futures
fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as signs of
economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic deepened fears
of lower oil demand at a time of ample supply from major oil
producers.
U.S. crude for June slipped to a low of $96.80, down $1.14,
before recovering slightly to trade around $96.85 by 0734 GMT.
Political changes in the euro zone after France elected a
new leader and Greece's inability to form a new government have
shaken an already fragile outlook for the debt-laden region,
while disappointing U.S. jobs data stoked concerns about growth
in the world's largest economy.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)