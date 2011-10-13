* Oil executives see high chance of another OECD recession
* Conference delegates see Brent ending 2011 below $100
* Arab Spring has increased oil supply risks, delegates say
LONDON, Oct 13 The oil industry has an
overwhelmingly gloomy economic outlook, expecting recession in
the next year, less demand for fuel and lower oil prices, a
survey of delegates to a major industry conference showed this
week.
Seventy-seven percent of participants at the annual Oil &
Money conference on Tuesday and Wednesday in London said the
chances of another recession in the world's developed economies
of the OECD were high with only 23 percent seeing them as low.
Sixty-five percent of delegates thought forecasts of global
oil demand for next year would be downgraded further this year
as economic slowdown took hold and only 33 percent thought North
Sea Brent crude oil prices would end this year above $100 per
barrel.
Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 traded around $110 per
barrel on Thursday and have stayed above $100 for most of this
year.
The organisers of the Oil & Money provided all 450 delegates
with hand-held voting devices on their seats and asked a series
of questions throughout the conference ranging from their
preferences for ice-cream flavours to heavy macro-economic
forecasts.
Economists and oil analysts have gradually cut projections
for oil demand for this year and 2012 as the extent of the
economic slowdown in the United States and Europe has become
clear.
On Wednesday the International Energy Agency, which advises
the 28 developed economies of the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) on energy policy, cut its
projections for oil demand to reflect slower economic growth.
Confirming the bearish outlook, 76 percent of participants
said they saw the biggest risk to oil prices over the next year
coming from demand, rather than supply, implying consumption was
likely to fall as a result of less economic activity.
Most participants also said they thought the oil industry
was more likely than not to be able to meet any demand for
incremental oil supplies without major increases in energy
prices over the next few years, with 57 percent of voters
choosing this option.
Two thirds of delegates said they thought the Arab Spring
had increased supply risks in the world oil market. A quarter of
delegates thought the uprisings across the Middle East and North
Africa over the last year would make no difference.
Oil executives were split on whether the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had been effective in
stabilising the oil market, with 42 percent seeing the cartel's
efforts as "fair", 22 percent seeing them as "good" and 20
percent saying they were "poor."
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)