* Bets on climbing Brent prices at record highs
* Gasoil net longs trimmed back
(Updates throughout with detail, comments)
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, March 19 Speculators increased their net
long positions in Brent crude oil futures and options to fresh
record highs in the week to March 13, exchange data shows, as
Brent prices continued to rise in response to Middle East
tensions.
Hedge funds and other money managers raised their net long
positions in ICE Brent <0#LCO:> by 7,829 contracts to 140,199,
according to data from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE).
Bets that Brent futures would continue to rise increased to
their highest level since the exchange began publishing this
data at the end of June last year, with speculators remaining
bullish as the front month contract rose by more than
three percent in the week to March 13.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) last Friday mirrored the sentiment, showing net longs on
the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 8,348 contracts to
280,448 in the same period.
Despite the bullish tone, BNP Paribas oil commodity
strategists Harry Tchilinguirian and Gareth Lewis-Davies said
that strong production figures from Saudi Arabia and Libya
indicate the market could be better supplied as demand begins to
decline seasonally.
"We see further consolidation in oil prices and therefore
little appetite to significantly increase long exposure. Rather,
we see erosion in the net long position by managed money as more
probable," they wrote in a note.
In gasoil <0#LGO:>, speculators cut back their net long
positions by 1,119 contracts to 81,522, after raising them last
week to highs of 82,641.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)