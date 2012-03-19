* Bets on climbing Brent prices at record highs

* Gasoil net longs trimmed back

By Zaida Espana

LONDON, March 19 Speculators increased their net long positions in Brent crude oil futures and options to fresh record highs in the week to March 13, exchange data shows, as Brent prices continued to rise in response to Middle East tensions.

Hedge funds and other money managers raised their net long positions in ICE Brent <0#LCO:> by 7,829 contracts to 140,199, according to data from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE).

Bets that Brent futures would continue to rise increased to their highest level since the exchange began publishing this data at the end of June last year, with speculators remaining bullish as the front month contract rose by more than three percent in the week to March 13.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) last Friday mirrored the sentiment, showing net longs on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 8,348 contracts to 280,448 in the same period.

Despite the bullish tone, BNP Paribas oil commodity strategists Harry Tchilinguirian and Gareth Lewis-Davies said that strong production figures from Saudi Arabia and Libya indicate the market could be better supplied as demand begins to decline seasonally.

"We see further consolidation in oil prices and therefore little appetite to significantly increase long exposure. Rather, we see erosion in the net long position by managed money as more probable," they wrote in a note.

In gasoil <0#LGO:>, speculators cut back their net long positions by 1,119 contracts to 81,522, after raising them last week to highs of 82,641. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)