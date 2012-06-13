* U.S. retail sales drop hits demand outlook
* OPEC meets Thursday, likely to renew output target
* U.S. refinery operations highest since 2007-EIA
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
(Recasts, updates prices and adds analyst quote.)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, June 13 Brent crude oil futures closed
near flat and U.S. crude fell about 1 percent in choppy trading
on We dnesday as weak U.S. economic data and worries about the
euro zone's finances outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude
inventories.
Markets are awaiting a policy meeting of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday in Vienna,
with the producer group anticipated to keep its current output
target of 30 million barrels per day intact.
Prices surged to session highs in the morning after U.S.
government data showed that domestic crude stockpiles edged down
191,000 barrels last week, the second straight week of declines.
The drawdown, though smaller than expected, included a drop
from record levels in stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery
point for U.S.-traded crude futures.
The report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
also showed refinery operations shot up to 92 percent of
capacity, the highest since August 2007.
While supportive, the report failed to overcome dimmer
prospects for oil demand after a drop in U.S. retail sales in
May for a second straight month in the world's largest economy.
In London, ICE July Brent crude settled at $97.13 a
barrel, just a cent lower but its fifth consecutive drop and
marking a fresh 16-month low. Brent has fallen 24 percent from
its year high of $128.40 hit in March.
U.S. July crude slid 70 cents to close at $82.62 a
barrel, the lowest settlement for U.S. front-month crude since
Oct. 6 last year. U.S. crude has dropped 25 percent from its
year high of $110.55 also struck in March.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $14.51, after
narrowing to $13.82 Tuesday on transatlantic spread play.
CL-LCO1=R
Brent's volume was 11 percent above its 30-day average, but
much lower than Tuesday's level, when it hit 83 percent above
that average, according to Reuters data. U.S. volume was near
its 30-day average.
The Relative Strength Index for both contracts remained
below the 30 threshold that indicates oversold markets,
according to Reuters data. Brent logged in at 22, having been
last above 30 on May 28 while U.S crude posted at 23, having
been below 30 since May 11.
"Oil futures remain in an oversold condition, but the
downtrend is persisting because of weaker demand," said Rich
Alexander, senior broker at the Zaner Group in Chicago.
"There's no real shortage in oil supply, despite the latest
U.S. crude stock drawdown," he added.
OPEC MEETING AWAITED
Ahead of the OPEC meeting, price hawks called on Saudi
Arabia, the group's top exporter, to rein in excess production.
"We think that given the economic situation above all in
Europe, there is a serious threat that prices might fall
drastically and so our policy is to defend the production
ceiling agreed in December," said Venezuelan Oil Minister Rafael
Ramirez.
OPEC and the U.S. government agreed on Tuesday that global
oil markets could weaken further in the second half of the year,
with prospects for demand dimming.
"We don't anticipate a change in OPEC quotas at the Vienna
meeting as we still expect the Saudis to go their own way in
maintaining output at a high enough level to meet needs of all
buyers," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of trading consultancy
Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.
Euro zone worries persisted, with Greek parliamentary
elections at the weekend likely to drive further volatility in
the markets, analysts said.
The elections, which may determine whether Greece stays in
the euro zone, are weighing on crude prices because further
chaos in the region may affect global oil demand.
While oil prices rose on the U.S. inventory report,
"problems are still hobbling Europe, although some of the
strains may be off after the Greece elections," said Mark
Waggoner, president of Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Simon
Falush and Julia Payne in London, Manash Goswami in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Marguerita Choy)