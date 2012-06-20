(Corrects settlement of NYMEX July crude to $81.80, not $81.75)
* U.S. EIA data shows surprise build in crude stocks
* U.S. Federal Reserve extends Operation Twist
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, June 20 World oil prices tumbled more
than 3 percent o n W ednesday to their lowest in a year and a
half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly swelled
and investors were disappointed at measures the Federal Reserve
announced to aid the economy.
Oil, equities and other risky assets vacillated after the
Fed statement, first falling on the absence of more aggressive
easing measures, then rallying on hope that an extension of
Operation Twist -- an effort to depress borrowing costs by
selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones -- might help.
Within an hour, most financial markets were back to pre-Fed
levels, and oil traders focused on signs that the euro zone debt
crisis and lackluster growth in the U.S. economy are
exacerbating a growing surplus of stockpiled oil.
But near the close, crude futures on both sides of the
Atlantic lost further ground as investors digested comments by
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that offered little hope for further
quantitative easing that could spark investment in riskier
assets such as commodities. Previous rounds of stimulus have
sent investors into those assets, supporting oil prices.
Brent crude for August delivery closed at $92.69 a
barrel, slumping $3.07 and marking the lowest settlement for
front month Brent since Dec. 17, 2010.
"Some market participants were expecting QE3 (a third round
of quantitative easing), and will be disappointed yet again,"
said Jason Schenker at Prestige Economics in Austin, Texas
"The stimulus announced today is very modest."
Weak demand and rising inventories have built up the supply
cushion in the world's biggest market to levels not seen since
1990. U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week by 2.86 million
barrels, defying forecasts for a 1.1 million barrel decline,
according to the data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Despite swelling U.S. supplies, the New York crude oil
futures market held up better than European Brent. U.S. crude
was buoyed by expectations that a more than year-long glut of
Midwestern crude is finally easing -- even though Cushing
stockpiles rose last week.
The U.S. July crude contract expired and settled at
$81.80, falling $2.23. It slid to a session low of $80.91, the
lowest since Oct. 6.
The more actively traded August crude closed at
$81.45, down $2.90. The August Brent/WTI spread declined 17
cents to $11.41 a barrel, the narrowest since January.
The new lows and the Fed news pumped up trading activity,
with Brent volume shooting up 42 percent and U.S. crude 34
percent above their respective 30-day averages, Reuters data
showed.
BRIMMING U.S. STOCKPILES
Defying expectations, crude stocks at the U.S. delivery
point in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose 360,000 barrels, the EIA data
showed. Traders have been expecting stocks to begin to ease from
record highs after the reversal last month of the Seaway
pipeline, the first major conduit to pump oil from Cushing to
the Gulf Coast.
Further pressure on prices came as the report indicated U.S.
inventories of distillates and gasoline rose higher than
expected.
"It must be because investors are looking ahead and seeing
that the situation in Europe isn't going to get any better,
while the outlook for demand in the U.S. is poor and China is
slowing too," said David Morrison, analyst at GFT Global.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York; Simon
Falush in London; Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)