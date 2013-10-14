* China's crude imports hit record high
* Investors eye Iran nuclear talks
* Coming up: API data on Wednesday
* Coming up: Chinese GDP data on Friday
* EIA will not publish U.S. oil inventory data this week
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. oil prices ended slightly
higher on Monday as traders bought contracts to cover short
positions ahead of a possible deal between U.S. political
parties that would end a two-week fight over how to fund the
government.
U.S. Senate leaders said they were nearing a deal to end the
government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, and to raise the
U.S. debt limit.
"I think the main thing is the positive noises about a
potential budget deal," said Michael Lynch, oil analyst and
president of consultancy Strategic Energy & Economic Research
Inc in Winchester, Massachusetts. "People are less nervous about
that."
U.S. oil ended 39 cents higher at $102.41 a barrel,
after trading down to $101.06. Brent crude futures ended
24 cents lower at $111.04, after trading as low as $109.87.
The budget fight was expected to damage the global economy
and dent oil demand in the United States, the world's largest
oil consumer. International Monetary Fund chief Christine
Lagarde warned of "massive disruption" to the global economy if
the U.S. debt ceiling, which will be reached on Thursday, was
not lifted.
"Not only is the U.S. standoff doing harm to the U.S.
economy but the knock on effect is it will do harm to the global
economy," said Stephen Schork, editor of the Schork Report in
Villanova, Pennsylvania.
The spread between global benchmark Brent and U.S. oil
benchmark West Texas Intermediate has widened in the past two
weeks as the U.S. budget crisis has weighed more heavily on its
domestic contract than on Brent.
Brent's premium over West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R
settled at $8.63 per barrel, after widening to its most since
early June in the previous session at $10.01.
The spread should narrow in the next couple of weeks, Lynch
said, as Brent prices ease as negotiations between the West and
Iran over its nuclear program commence.
As well, the market is beginning to realize that the rate at
which stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, the
benchmark delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract, are
being drawn has slowed in the last two weeks.
Stockpiles of crude at Cushing rose by more than 800,000
barrels last week, energy intelligence provider Genscape
reported on Monday.
"The WTI market is getting closer to re-equilibration with
the world," Lynch said. "People are starting to catch onto the
fact that Cushing is no longer so grossly over supplied."
Talks about Iran's nuclear program are due to start in
Geneva on Tuesday and will be the first since the election of
President Hassan Rouhani, who has tried to improve ties with the
West to pave the way for an end to sanctions, which have cut
Iranian oil exports by more than one million barrels per
day.
Ten U.S. senators said they were open to suspending the
implementation of new sanctions on Iran but only if Tehran takes
significant steps to slow its nuclear program.
In China, the world's second largest oil consumer, an
unexpected decline in exports, reflecting weak global demand was
moderately offset by data showing China's crude oil imports
rebounded in September to a record high. Chinese
GDP data will be released on Friday.
U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have
increased last week, while distillate stockpiles were seen
lower, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.
Private forecaster the American Petroleum Institute will
release oil inventory data on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030
GMT) after the Columbus Day holiday on Monday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will not publish
its weekly oil inventory data this week for the first time since
1979 due to a lack of government funding.
