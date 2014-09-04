* ECB cuts interest rates to record low, euro falls
* U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fall - EIA
* Market expects lower demand ahead of peak refinery season
(Updates prices to settlement)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Crude oil futures traded lower
on Thursday after a surprise rate cut from the European Central
Bank boosted the dollar and hit commodities priced in the U.S.
currency.
The ECB cut interest rates to a record low, unexpectedly
bringing borrowing costs close to zero to lift inflation from
rock-bottom levels and support the stagnating euro zone economy.
The move prompted the euro to fall to its lowest in more
than a year against the dollar.
"A stronger dollar is hitting crude futures today, somewhat
diminishing the positive broader market impact from the surprise
ECB rate cut," Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital,
said.
The losses, however, were limited by a drop in U.S. crude
oil inventories, with data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showing a 905,000-barrel fall last week.
U.S. gasoline stocks dropped 2.3 million barrels.
"The report is mildly supportive, due mostly to the large
gasoline inventory drawdown," said John Kilduff, a partner at
Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The improving economic conditions and lower retail prices
for gasoline are having an effect. Gasoline demand remains
strong as a result."
U.S. crude for October delivery fell $1.09 on the day
to settle at $94.45 a barrel while international Brent
fell 94 cents to settle at $101.83 a barrel.
Prices were also weaker as the market anticipates the start
of peak maintenance season at major U.S. refineries in October,
according to Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in
Houston, Texas.
"The market is looking ahead to a very heavy refinery
maintenance season on the Gulf Coast," he said. "The refiners
will need less crude. At the same time, North American crude
production continues to grow."
EIA data showed that crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
delivery point of the U.S. crude contract, were down 385,000
barrels.
U.S. crude underperformed Brent as East Coast refiners are
finding it harder to take crude from the Bakken shale area due
to railway maintenance, making the oil more likely to head to
Cushing.
Additionally, the Seaway crude oil pipeline connecting
Cushing to refiners on the Gulf Coast has been shut since Aug.
31, further backing up stocks at the key storage sight.
Investors will be watching nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
for further clues on the outlook for the U.S. economy.
Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic have seen sharp
swings, buffeted by moves in the dollar and hopes that peace
talks in Ukraine may brighten the demand outlook in Europe.
Further swings are likely due to the lack of clarity on the
situation in Ukraine and the prospects for economic growth, said
Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush and David Sheppard in
London, Robert Gibbons in New York, and Jacob Gronolt-Pedersen
in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tom Brown)