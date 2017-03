NEW YORK Dec 29 Global oil prices fell to the lowest since May 2009 on Monday, as Brent and U.S. crude each plunged more than a dollar.

Brent fell $1.75 to $57.51, while U.S. crude tumbled $1.63 to $53.10. The market continued to search for a new bottom after erasing gains made early in the session. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)