* U.S. oil rig count declines by 49
* Saudi Arabia maintains oil policy after king's death
* Partial shutdown of Indiana refinery pressures U.S. crude
By Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 23 Brent crude was buoyed on
Friday by market uncertainty over the future of Saudi oil
output, while U.S. crude fell on more signs of oversupply.
Saudi Arabia's new king, Salman, who took the throne on
Friday morning after the death of his brother Abdullah, is
expected to continue OPEC's policy of keeping oil output steady
to protect market share.
Some traders did not want to believe that, "clinging on some
faint hope that the news is wrong, the Saudis can't possibly
mean what they're saying," said Walter Zimmerman, chief
technical analyst at United-ICAP.
OPEC announced last November it would keep output steady at
30 million barrels a day, despite pleas from some members for it
to cut output to support prices and revenues.
Stuart Glickman, an equity analyst at S&P Capital IQ, said
there was no indication OPEC would cut production soon.
"It's a calculated bet that the shale producers in the U.S.
can't withstand the pain the way OPEC can," Glickman said. "And
I think they're probably right."
Brent closed up 27 cents at $48.79 a barrel. U.S.
crude settled down 72 cents at $45.59.
Reports of a partial shutdown at BP's oil refinery in
Whiting, Indiana, weighed on U.S. crude. Sources familiar with
the plant's operations said they did not know when the
90,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit would be
restarted.
U.S. crude did pare some losses in the morning after the
National Association of Realtors said U.S. home sales rose in
December, which may indicate a recovering housing market.
But despite a few bullish indicators, WTI closed lower on
worries over the country's worsening supply glut. Oil inventory
is already at an 80-year high for this time of year, according
to data from the Energy Information Administration.
A trader quoted energy data provider Genscape as saying
U.S. crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub rose 2.7
million barrels in the week ended Tuesday.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States
fell by 49 to 1,317 in a seventh straight week of declines,
according to a survey released by oil services firm Baker Hughes
Inc.
