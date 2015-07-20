(Fixes spelling in hedline)
* U.S. crude futures drop below $50 intraday
* Signs of crude glut moving into oil products market
* Saudi Arabian crude exports fell in May
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 20 Oil futures fell on Monday and
U.S. crude slipped below $50 a barrel intraday as ample supply,
the prospect of more Iranian crude for export and a
strengthening dollar combined to pressure prices.
U.S. refined-products futures also oscillated. An increasing
supply of refined products, especially diesel fuel being offered
by Saudi Arabia, helped push U.S. ultra-low diesel futures
to multi-month lows intraday, adding to bearish concerns
about prices in the oil futures complex.
Brent September crude fell 45 cents to settle at
$56.65 a barrel, having traded between $56.33 and $57.44.
U.S. August crude, set to expire on Tuesday, fell 74
cents to settle at $50.15, having fallen to $49.85, its first
time below $50 since April.
"The dollar moved up again and the market focus is back on
supply and the prospect for more Iranian exports after last
week's agreement with the West over Iran's nuclear program,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The seesawing dollar rose early to three-month highs
on expectations of rising U.S. interest rates, sending gold
prices to their lowest in five years and helping pressure copper
prices to near two-week lows.
A stronger dollar makes crude more expensive for investors
using other currencies and rising U.S. interest rates are
expected to curb liquidity, possibly adding to price pressures
on crude oil.
Limiting crude futures' losses were a drop in Saudi crude
exports in May and last week's industry data showing a lower
U.S. oil rig count.
U.S. drillers cut seven oil rigs last week following two
weeks of increases, a report by oil services company Baker
Hughes Inc said on Friday.
However, as refineries around the world operate at
near-maximum levels to benefit from strong profit margins, there
are signs a glut in the crude oil market may be expanding to
refined products.
"The big fall in U.S. rig counts since last September has
not had a negative impact on domestic production and the
reduction in Saudi crude oil exports is due to domestic refinery
demand as the kingdom is turning into a significant product
exporter," analysts at PVM wrote.
Refined product inventories at Europe's
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp storage hub rose to a record last
week.
Strong increases in refinery operations in recent months are
set to slow in the second half of this year, reducing demand for
crude oil, Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Dale Hudson, Meredith Mazzilli and
Steve Orlofsky)