* Prices up but off highs after smallest rig declines in 4
weeks
* U.S. crude settles up 1.8 pct; Brent rises nearly 1 pct
* U.S. rig count dropped by 4 this week, Baker Hughes data
shows
* Oil surged earlier in the day, tracking U.S. equities
rally
(New throughout after market settlement, adds trader reaction
to rig count)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Oil prices rose for the second
straight day on Friday, supported by a rally on Wall Street and
a lower U.S. rig count, although the decline in drilling was the
smallest in four weeks and not particularly exciting to traders.
Crude futures posted stronger gains for the week. Optimism
in recent days about lower stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
delivery point for U.S. crude overshadowed data on inventory
builds in U.S. gasoline.
Still, some traders and analysts expressed doubt that oil
would continue trading higher in the coming weeks due to mixed
outlooks for supply and demand and for the global economy.
"I'm predicting a return to the low $40 levels or even below
by next month," said Tariq Zahir, a trader in crude oil spreads
at Tyche Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.
"As U.S. refinery maintenance kicks into full gear, we're
going to start seeing inventory builds instead of draws," Zahir
said.
Brent, the global benchmark for oil, settled up 43
cents, or 0.9 percent, at $48.60 a barrel. It rose almost $1 at
the session high, riding the coattails of the U.S. equities
rally, then turned negative for a good part of the day before
rebounding.
U.S. crude settled up 79 cents, or 1.8 percent, at
$45.70.
For the week, both Brent and U.S. crude were up about 2
percent.
The latest weekly reading on the U.S. oil rig count from
industry firm Baker Hughes showed a drop of four, the smallest
decline in four weeks. A lower rig count is usually a bullish
signal for oil as it suggests lower production in the future.
"We've had these rig declines for a while," said Jamie
Brunn, managing director at Forecast Trading Group in Suffern,
New York. "They've only been mildly supportive to the market,
and the impact gets smaller as the number dwindles."
Oil prices have swung wildly over the past month, moving as
much as 8 percent in either direction, as signs of record
pumping by members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries offset expectations for lower U.S.
production.
A weakening economy in China, the engine of commodities
demand for more than a decade, also curbed bullish sentiment
from steady U.S. growth and the rebound in Wall Street stocks.
Adding to trader caution are concerns that U.S. interest rates
are set to rise by year-end.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov Simon Falush;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn)