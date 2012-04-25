* U.S. crude inventories rise more than expected
* Report Iran may halt nuclear program hits prices
* U.S. Fed sticks to current interest rate policy
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data, Thursday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, April 25 Oil prices rose in choppy
trading o n W ednesday, with Brent closing at its highest in eight
days, as a rally in equity markets fueled partly by Federal
Reserve comments outweighed a fifth straight weekly increase in
U.S. crude stockpiles.
Prices recovered quickly from an early dip that followed a
report, later disregarded, that Iran might consider a Russian
proposal to halt its nuclear program.
Crude moved decisively out of negative territory in the
afternoon, as the U.S. Fed concluded a two-day policy meeting
with Chairman Ben Bernanke's saying "we would not hesitate" to
launch another round of bond purchases to drive borrowing costs
lower if it looked like the economy needed it.
In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled
at $119.12 a barrel, gaining 96 cents for the highest close
since April 13. Brent rebounded after two straight days of
losses.
U.S. June crude settled up 57 cents at $104.12 a
barrel, the highest since April 17.
Many tied the gains to a rise of more than 1 percent in U.S.
equity indices on rosy quarterly results from bellwether Apple
Inc, which further lifted optimism on corporate
earnings.
"Oil got support from equities, which are on a rally mode
and as support that developed after the day's lows at around
$103 (for U.S. crude) was not violated," said Hamza Khan,
analyst at the Schork Group in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
In addition to reiterating its plan to keep interest rates
exceptionally low at least through late 2014, the Fed said the
U.S. economy had been expanding moderately and that the labor
market had improved in recent months. It noted, however, that
while the jobless rate had declined, it remained elevated.
FIFTH RISE IN CRUDE STOCKS
U.S. crude inventories rose almost 4 million barrels in the
week to April 20, up for a fifth week in a row, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said. The average forecast in a
Reuters poll had called for a 2.7-million-barrel build.
The EIA also reported larger-than-expected drawdowns of 2.24
million barrels in U.S. gasoline stockpiles, their 10th straight
week of decline, and 3.05 million barrels in distillates, which
include heating oil and diesel, their fourth drop in five weeks.
"The report is neutral to bullish," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R widened to
$15 at the close, from $14.61 o n Tuesday, with the European
benchmark also supported by news of delays in North Sea Forties
loading in May due to production problems at Britain's largest
oilfield, trade sources said.
Brent's volume outpaced U.S. crude, hitting 16 percent above
its 30-day average, according to Reuters data. U.S. crude volume
was down 7 percent from its 30-day average.
Initially, the EIA data had little impact on product
futures. But front-month heating oil futures posted a premium
against gasoline futures for the first time since Feb. 29,
according to Reuters data.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May heating oil
settled at $3.1611 a gallon, posting a gain of 3.16 cents, while
May RBOB gasoline ended at $3.1557 a gallon, down 0.36
cent. May heating oil gained a premium of 0.54 cent against the
front-month RBOB contract.
"The gasoline bubble has burst as there are more imports
coming in from Europe," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest
Research in Chicago.
IRAN FACTOR
In early trade, prices fell after Bloomberg News quoted
Tehran's envoy in Moscow as saying Iran was considering a
Russian proposal to halt its nuclear work to avert new European
Union sanctions. However, traders said the comments were
unlikely to reflect a major shift in policy.
The West alleges that Iran is developing atomic weapons, but
Iran insists its nuclear program is for civilian use. The
tensions spawned by Tehran's nuclear program had lifted prices
in March to their highest this year, as wranglings with the West
created fears of supply disruption from the No. 2 producer in
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The EU and the United States have imposed sanctions going
into effect this summer, but Iran had agreed to resume
long-stalled talks about its disputed program with six world
powers.
Some comments from Israel on Iran have also become more
conciliatory. Israel's military chief said in an interview
published on Wednesday he does not believe Iran will decide to
produce an atomic bomb.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Jeffrey Kerr in New
York and Julia Payne in London; Editing by Jonathan Leff, David
Gregorio and Dale Hudson)