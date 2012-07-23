* Spain's debt problems pressure oil, equities
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 23 Oil prices fell sharply on
Monday, down a second straight day, a s worries that Spain is
headed for a bailout and the euro zone debt crisis is spreading
prompted investors to sell assets perceived as risky, boosting
the dollar and U.S. debt.
Brent fell more than 3 percent and U.S. crude fell 4
percent, w ith both posting their b iggest one-day percentage
losses s ince June 21, af ter Spain's central bank said that
country's economy sank deeper into recession in the second
quarter.
Friday's announcement by Spain's Valencia region that it
would need help from Madrid was followed by weekend reports that
Murcia appeared on course to ask for assistance.
"There are fears this could be the beginning of a domino
effect, which ultimately leads to Spain having to join Greece,
Portugal and Ireland in asking for an official rescue," said
Carsten Fritsch, an energy analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Crude prices hit eight-week highs on Thursday, then eased on
Friday as concerns about Spain heightened.
Brent September crude fell $3. 57 to settle at
$ 103. 26 a barrel, having fallen as low as $102.42 intraday.
Following Friday's August contract expiration, U.S.
September crude fell $3.69 to settle at $88.14 a barrel,
having dropped as low as $87.94 intraday.
Brent and U.S. crude last week posted weekly gains of more
than 4 percent, even with Friday's losses, as violence in Syria,
tensions between Iran and the West, and North Sea production
disruptions provided lift for oil prices.
The Thomson Reuters CRB index, a global commodities
benchmark, fell 1.93 percent on Monday after gaining 3.6 percent
last week.
Trading volumes for both Brent and U.S. crude remained thin,
about 30 percent below 30-day averages.
U.S. August gasoline and heating oil
futures also were pressured, with the distillate benchmark
losing more than 10 cents.
News of U.S. refinery problems helped August gasoline settle
only 6 cents down at $2.8829 a gallon, after retreating below
the 200-day moving average of $2.8747 intraday.
Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude
stocks were expected to have remained flat, with products
stockpiles easing only slightly, a Reuters survey of analysts on
Monday showed.
Also weighing on oil prices and Chinese equities over the
weekend, an adviser to the People's Bank of China said economic
growth in the No. 2 oil consuming nation may slow more in the
third quarter.
The euro hit a two-year low against the dollar intraday on
Monday on concerns about Spain and as Spanish bond yields soared
to their highest levels since the euro was created.
The euro pared losses when the International Monetary Fund
said it would meet with Greek authorities on Tuesday to discuss
how to get the country's economic program "back on track."
U.S. Treasuries rallied, sending yields to record lows as
the euro zone concerns had investors buying U.S. debt as a
safe-haven.
Wall Street fell, as did global equity markets, on Spain's
appearing to be closer to needing a bailout and fears that
Greece may be approaching an exit from the euro zone.
Copper, a key industrial feedstock, hit a three-week low on
revived worries about demand for the metal as Europe's debt
crisis deepens.
MIDDLE EAST UNCERTAINTY
Turmoil in Syria and tensions between Iran and the West over
Tehran's nuclear program kept investors wary of the potential
for the region's oil supplies to be disrupted.
As international pressure continues on President Bashar
al-Assad's government, Syria acknowledged on Monday that it had
chemical and biological weapons and said it could use them if
foreign countries intervened in Syria's civil war.
Moderating recent threats from Iranian officials about
shutting the vital oil shipping lane, a military commander was
quoted on Monday as saying Iran would not close the Strait of
Hormuz as long as it is able to use the shipping lane itself.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Claire
Milhench in London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing
by Maureen Bavdek and Bob Burgdorfer)