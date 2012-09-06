(Refiles, fixes typo in headline)
* U.S. crude stocks drop 7.43 mln bbls last week-EIA
* ECB's bond buying program supports oil, Wall St.
* Coming up: U.S. August jobs report 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Oil prices settled higher but
well off the day's peaks on Thursday, supported by a drop in
U.S. crude oil inventories, strong jobs data and the European
Central Bank's announcement of a bond buying program.
Brent and U.S. crude prices faded ahead of settlement and
turned negative in post-settlement trading.
U.S. crude stocks fell 7.43 million barrels last week, the
Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report.
The drop was not a surprise, with imports and Gulf of Mexico
production disrupted last week by Hurricane Isaac, but the drop
was more than the forecasted 5.3-million barrel drop.
"The drawdown in crude stocks was a one-time event due to
Isaac and there was no damage done to the Gulf infrastructure so
the inventory report was written off, and then I think the
market digested the ECB bond issue and it doesn't seem to be as
much of a game changer ...," said Gene McGillian, analyst at
Tradition Energy.
The European Central Bank agreed to launch a new and
potentially unlimited bond-buying program, its latest attempt to
address the region's debt crisis and reduce borrowing costs for
struggling euro zone countries.
Payrolls processor ADP said the U.S. private sector added
the most jobs in August since March and a separate report from
the government showed jobless claims fell last week, fueling a
Wall Street rally that sent the S&P 500 Index of U.S.
equities to its highest since May 2008.
If the ADP figures foretell a strong U.S. August nonfarm
payrolls report, set for release on Friday, it could strengthen
the dollar and quash the case for a third round of monetary
easing, also known as quantitative easing (QE3), by the Federal
Reserve.
Brent October crude rose 40 cents to settle at
$113.49 a barrel, after reaching $115.15. Brent slumped below
$113 a barrel in choppy post-settlement trading.
Brent and U.S. crude prices gained more than 9 percent in
August on sensitivity to a maintenance-related drop in North Sea
production set for September and ongoing Middle East turmoil
helped front-month Brent hit a three-month peak at $117.03 on
Aug. 16.
U.S. October crude edged up 17 cents to settle at $95.53 a
barrel, back under the 200-day moving average of $96.63. It
earlier reached $97.71, a penny below the Aug. 27 intraday high.
Crude posted lows for the day under $95 in post-settlement
trading.
"Crude is tired and with the strong ADP jobs numbers, if
tomorrow's (jobs report) comes in strong that might strengthen
the dollar and make another round of stimulus unlikely," said
Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures Inc.
The euro hit a two-month peak against the U.S. dollar in
choppy trading after the ECB unveiled its new and potentially
unlimited bond-buying program to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
Total crude trading volumes were 33 percent above the 30-day
average for Brent and U.S. crude.
U.S. gasoline futures rose more than 1 percent to
settle at $2.9910 a gallon, after pushing back above $3
intraday. Heating oil gained 0.8 percent.
Gasoline stocks fell 2.33 million barrels, less than
forecast, and distillate stocks rose nearly a million barrels,
against a forecast that they would be lower.
RECOVERING FROM HURRICANE ISAAC
Energy production restarts continued in the Gulf of Mexico
after Hurricane Isaac.
U.S. regulators said 42.98 percent of daily oil production
and 21.28 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated
areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Thursday, an
improvement of 6.35 percentage points for oil and 4.43
percentage points for natural gas.
The possibility of a release of strategic petroleum reserves
by the United States, or in a coordinated release with the
International Energy Agency, helped keep oil's surge in check.
MIDDLE EAST UNCERTAINTY
The West's dispute with Iran over Tehran's nuclear program
continued to simmer and remained supportive to oil prices.
Russia warned Israel and the United States that an attack on
Iran would be "literally disastrous for regional stability,"
saying Moscow sees no evidence that Tehran's nuclear program is
aimed at developing weapons.
