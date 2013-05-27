* Weak Chinese and U.S. economic data spurs demand concerns
* High U.S. gasoline stockpiles weigh on prices
* OPEC likely to leave policy unchanged at meeting on May 31
(Updates prices, adds analyst's comment, changes dateline to
CALGARY)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, May 27 Brent oil crude futures
edged lower on Monday, as last week's weaker data lingered over
a market thinned by public holidays in the United States and
Britain.
Brent futures dipped 11 cents to $102.53 per barrel
at 1719 GMT, following the worst weekly performance in five
weeks. U.S. crude shed 50 cents to $93.63 per barrel.
Oil came under pressure last week as data showed China's
factory activity declined in May for the first time in seven
months and U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace since
October. The United States and China are the world's top two oil
consumers.
The next focus for traders is a meeting of producer cartel
the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Counties (OPEC) in
Vienna on Friday, although output policy is expected to be
unchanged, according to delegates who attend
meetings.
"There is a risk that prices go down due to demand concerns
and that OPEC is unlikely to change anything at the meeting this
week," said Carsten Fritsch, an oil analyst at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
Brent oil prices are very close to top producer Saudi
Arabia's favoured $100 a barrel, meaning the producer with the
most sway is unlikely to call for a production cut.
"People will slowly move towards $100 a barrel at the end of
the week unless something unexpected happens in the financial
markets or geopolitical landscape," Fritsch at Commerzbank said.
Data last week also showed stockpiles of gasoline in the
United States are close to the highest level for this time of
year since 1999.
That means the start of the North American driving season
this weekend is unlikely to push crude prices higher, Randy
Ollenberger, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets in Calgary, wrote
in a note.
"Hopes for a gasoline-led rally in crude oil prices appear
remote for now, given ample gasoline inventories and tepid
demand," Ollenberger wrote. "We believe underlying supply-demand
fundamentals for crude oil remain soft."
(Additional reporting by Julia Payne in London and Ramya
Venugopal in Singapore; Editing by Jan Paschal)