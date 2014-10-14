* IEA cuts global oil demand estimates for 2014 and 2015
* Estimate for demand for OPEC crude cut by 200,000 bpd
* Reuters poll forecasts U.S. crude stocks build last week
* EIA sees shale oil output adding over 100,000 bpd in Nov
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Oil dived more than $4 a barrel
on Tuesday, its biggest drop in more than two years as mounting
evidence of slackening demand and unrelenting U.S. shale output
left traders struggling to peg a floor for crude's four-month
rout.
The abrupt acceleration of an over 26 percent slide in
prices since June was triggered by three news items that
epitomized the market's turn: a downgrade in global oil
consumption forecasts; projections for another big boost in
shale oil; and reluctance by OPEC members to cut output.
Brent crude for November fell $3.85 to settle at
$85.04 a barrel after a late lurch lower knocked prices to below
$85 a barrel for the first time since 2010. It was the biggest
one-day drop since 2011.
U.S. crude fell $3.90 a barrel to settle at $81.84,
its biggest percentage fall in about two years.
Oil is struggling to find a floor after Saudi Arabia made
clear that it was focused on maintaining market share, not
supporting prices with unilateral production cuts.
Other members appear to be taking a similar tack. A source
familiar with oil policy in Iran, normally one of the first in
OPEC to call for production cuts, followed Kuwait in saying
there was no need to rein in supplies.
Some oil traders are now looking for downside targets at $80
or below. On Sunday, Kuwait's oil minister said that oil prices
might stop falling at around $76 or $77 a barrel. Saudi Arabia
privately told oil market participants last week that it was
comfortable with lower prices, possibly down to $80 Brent.
"These are numbers people are beginning to work with," said
Andy Lebow, Senior Vice President at Jefferies LLC. "If they're
saying it's going to $80, you might as well sell it."
He also said selling by once-bullish speculative funds had
added to the "fairly intense velocity" of losses on Tuesday.
The slide began early in the day after the International
Energy Agency, the West's energy watchdog, cut its estimates for
global oil demand growth by 250,000 barrels per day for this
year and by 90,000 bpd for 2015. It said demand for OPEC oil
would be 200,000 bpd lower for both years.
"Recent price drops appear both supply and demand driven,"
the IEA said in its monthly oil market report. "Further oil
price drops would likely be needed for supply to take a hit - or
for demand growth to get a lift."
The diminishing outlook for consumption is colliding with an
unrelenting rise in U.S. shale oil, leading to a glut of crude
that has knocked Brent lower since June.
Losses deepened in mid-afternoon after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration projected that fast growing shale
basins would increase output by some 106,000 bpd in November
from a month earlier.
WEAK EUROPE WEIGHS BRENT
The IEA's supply forecast is "piling on" already weak
economic data from Europe, said analyst Phil Flynn of Prices
Futures Group in Chicago. "Numbers out of Europe show
deflationary pressures are extending even into the UK."
Germany's economy could shrink in the third quarter, but any
recession, as defined by two or more consecutive quarters of
declining output, should not last long, the chief economist of
think tank ZEW said.
Investors were looking ahead to weekly U.S. data on oil and
product inventories for price direction.
U.S. commercial crude stocks likely rose last week, while
refined products likely fell, according to a Reuters survey
ahead of the inventory reports due out on Wednesday and
Thursday, a day later than usual due to a holiday.
