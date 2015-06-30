(Corrects date in third paragraph to April 15 from June 5)
* Worried about Greece, investors shun riskier assets
* Oil market also eyeing Iran nuclear negotiations
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 29 Crude futures hit three-week
lows on Monday as Greece shut its banks and imposed capital
controls, causing widespread risk aversion, while Iran looked
likely to extend nuclear negotiations with the West to export
more of its oil into an oversupplied market.
The dollar initially surged against the euro
on the Greek jitters, but it later retreated, limiting the
downside for oil. A softer dollar makes commodities priced in
the greenback more affordable for holders of other currencies.
Brent crude futures settled down $1.25, or almost 2
percent, at $62.01 a barrel, the weakest finish since April 15.
U.S. crude closed down $1.30, or 2.2 percent, at
$58.33 a barrel, its lowest settlement since June 8.
"It's all about Greece today," said oil bear Tariq Zahir of
Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York. "Also, the
Iran deadline for a nuclear pact could be pushed out by a week
or so from tomorrow, so it's a risk-off day."
Greeks woke up on Monday to shuttered banks, closed cash
machines and a climate of rumours and conspiracy theories as a
breakdown in talks between Athens and its creditors plunged the
country deep into crisis.
Still, the euro proved broadly resilient after Greece moved
one step closer to an exit from the single currency.
Some analysts said crude prices could weaken further as the
Greek situation will probably not be resolved until a referendum
this weekend on whether to accept conditions for a bailout.
"This may be the time when we break lower and into the $50s
for Brent as we have a full week of uncertainty," said Bjarne
Schieldrop, head of commodity analysis at SEB in Oslo.
U.S. and Iranian officials said talks on a final nuclear
pact for Iran would probably run past a June 30 deadline. The
agreement is crucial to ending Western sanctions on Tehran's
crude exports, allowing it to add to the global glut.
Market participants will also be watching for estimates on
U.S. crude supply-demand due on Tuesday from industry group
American Petroleum Institute, ahead of government inventory
numbers on Wednesday.
While the trading week will be shortened by Friday's U.S.
Independence Day holiday, a host of data is scheduled over the
next three days, including Chinese, eurozone and U.S.
manufacturing statistics and U.S. employment numbers for June.
