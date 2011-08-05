* Brent crude steadies around $107.50/bbl
* U.S. crude falls to $85.23/bbl, lowest since February
* U.S. may be headed for double-dip recession -fund manager
* Coming Up: U.S. non-farm payrolls for July; 1230 GMT
By Alejandro Barbajosa
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 U.S. crude extended losses on
Friday to below $86, heading for its biggest weekly drop since
early May, after fears of a global economic slowdown drove
investors to the exits in a commodities sell-off that has wiped
out oil's gains in 2011.
Brent has dropped by nearly 9 percent and U.S. crude by
about 10 percent this week. Fears of the U.S. sliding back
toward recession after disappointing economic indicators and
Europe's escalating debt crisis reignited concerns of a slowdown
in oil consumption. Traders now await July nonfarm payrolls,
which may increase by 85,000, after rising 18,000 in June.
U.S. crude CLc1 fell by as much as $1.40 to $85.23 a
barrel, the lowest prices since Feb. 17. It was down 85 cents at
$85.78 at 0211 GMT, after plunging almost 6 percent on Thursday,
the biggest daily drop since May 5. Brent LCOc1 was unchanged
at $107.25, after dropping almost $6 on Thursday.
"The U.S. economy appears headed for a double dip
recession," said Monty Guild, chief executive officer of Guild
Investment Management. "Even though we expect weak economic
activity will lead to more money printing from central banks,
the markets are going through a rugged period which makes us
want to reduce our exposure."
Guild recommended oil investors to take profits.
Commodities continued their slide, extending Thursday's rout
triggered by a global stampede away from riskier assets. Asian
stocks tumbled as much as 5 percent after the worst sell-off on
Wall Street since the global financial crisis.
Barclays Capital, one of the most bullish forecasters of oil
prices this year, now sees slower global demand growth this
year. In a report to be published in the next few days, Barclays
Capital now sees global oil demand increasing by 1.1 million
barrels per day (bpd) this year to 88.68 million bpd, to reflect
the dramatic economic slowdown.
The investment bank previously forecast a rise in oil demand
this year of 1.56 million bpd and two months ago expected the
increase to be as much as 1.7 million. The sharp reduction would
take it from one of the most bullish on growth to one of the
most bearish, according to a Reuters poll two months ago.
The European Central Bank resumed buying government bonds
after a four-month break and announced new longer-term funding
for liquidity-starved banks. But after a brief hiccup, Italian
and Spanish bond yields continued their inexorable climb towards
danger levels.
U.S. weekly jobless claims on Thursday suggested a marginal
improvement in the labor market, following disappointing
manufacturing and consumer spending data earlier this week.
DEMAND OUTLOOK
U.S. gasoline futures led Thursday's slump, with their
premium over U.S. crude falling to the lowest in a month after
stockpile data added to evidence that expensive fuel and a weak
economy have reduced demand in the world's top user.
As crude oil broke below its weeks-long trading range,
implied volatility in the options market spiked to the highest
since the May 5 melt-down. The so-called Oil VIX index
based on NYMEX options surged more than 26 percent. (Volatility
chart: r.reuters.com/zar92s)
In commodities, the 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies index
, a global benchmark for the asset class, fell 2.8 percent
on Thursday, its biggest one-day decline since May 11.
(Editing by Manash Goswami)