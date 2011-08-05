* U.S. July nonfarm payrolls up more than expected
* Oil, euro, Wall Street get lift from Berlusconi remarks
* Iran pipeline blast, Valero refinery fire supportive
* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Recasts, updates with settlement prices, adds detail)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Oil rose on Friday, clawing
back from one of its biggest routs since the financial crisis,
as upbeat U.S. jobs data and news of an Italian austerity plan
offered hope for staving off a second recession that would dent
energy demand.
An Iranian pipeline fire and a refinery fire in Memphis,
Tennessee, underpinned prices, which rebounded modestly. For
the week, U.S. crude fell 9 percent, its biggest weekly decine
since early May.
Trade was volatile, with investors jittery over European
finances and the U.S. economy. Wall Street stocks vacillated,
but ended the day almost unchanged after rallying on news that
Italy had pledged to speed up austerity measure in return for
help with funding from the European Central Bank.
Iran's OPEC governor said OPEC ministers will meet if
prices keep falling. [ID:nL6E7J50SQ]
"Brent and U.S. refined products are seeing a relief rally,
while (U.S. crude) remains more detached from the world
markets," said Tom Bentz, director at BNP Paribas Commodities
Futures Inc in New York.
ICE Brent crude for September LCOU1 rose $2.12 to settle
at $109.37 a barrel, having jumped to $110.26 in reaction to
the jobs data. For the week, Brent slumped 6.3 percent, having
touched a nearly six-week low of $104.30 on Thursday.
U.S. September crude CLU1 rose 25 cents to settle at
$86.88 a barrel, ending a five-day string of losses, though it
continued to see-saw near flat in post-settlement trading.
The settlement was well off a $88.32 peak reached after the
jobs report, having bounced off previous session trough of
$82.87, the lowest since Nov. 26, 2010.
U.S. gasoline RBc1 and heating oil HOc1 futures rose on
Friday on Brent's strong rebound and news that a fire caused by
a heating unit on one crude unit had shut Valero Energy Corp's
(VLO.N) 180,000-bpd Memphis, Tennessee refinery. [ID:nWEN6978]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Asset returns in the past week:
link.reuters.com/wes92s
Commodity prices then and now:
link.reuters.com/vam88r
Positions in U.S. crude:
link.reuters.com/mys92s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
ANXIETIES EASE
Brent and U.S. oil had initially rallied immediately after
the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by 117,000
last month, above market expectations, as private employers
stepped up hiring. [ID:nOAT004847]
"A quick glance at the latest jobs report shows it is
positive, better than expected. But whether the market will be
able to stem its downslide after the recent stream of negative
economic data remains to be seen," said Gene McGillian, analyst
at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
But ultimately the jobs data was viewed as insufficient to
alleviate concerns about slower U.S. growth. [.N]
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi added to the
market's collective sense of relief by saying Italy would
accelerate cuts to aim for a balanced budget in 2013 and press
ahead with welfare and labor market reforms. [ID:nL3E7J5149]
IRAN PIPELINE BLAST
News of an Iranian pipeline explosion that shut flows of up
to 40,000 barrels per day lifted oil prices from early lows.
But Iran, the second-largest OPEC producer after Saudi Arabia,
later said it was pumping oil at full capacity.
[ID:nL6E7J50F1]
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Alex Lawler
in London and Alejandro Barbajosa in Singapore; Editing by Dale
Hudson and David Gregorio)