SINGAPORE Aug 11 Oil fell more than $1 in early trade on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains, on worries about the economic outlook in Europe and the United States.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell as low as $105.00 a barrel and traded $1.41 lower at $105.30 by 0005 GMT, after settling at $106.68 a barrel. U.S. light crude CLc1 slumped as low as $81.14 and traded down $1.60 a barrel at $81.29. (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)