* Brent dips as low as $107.20; U.S. oil slumps to $84.85
* U.S. oil seen in $80-$90 range on demand uncertainty
-analyst
* Brent's rebound is approaching an end -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Brent slipped below $108 a
barrel on Friday, reversing direction after two straight days of
gains, as the dollar strengthened and demand concerns from
industrialised nations weighed on prices.
The strong U.S. jobs report, which helped oil gain as much
as 3 percent in the previous session, is not enough to keep
pushing prices higher, and wide swings will continue until the
market sees a clear demand trend emerging, analysts said.
The U.S. dollar gained further after posting its best day
ever against the Swiss franc on Thursday.
"The market needs strong indicators to be convinced about
demand for oil and for prices to go up steadily towards $100,"
said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity derivatives manager at Japan's
Newedge brokerage. "Till then, we are going to see big
volatility, and swings of up to $2 to $3 in a day."
Brent crude LCOc1 for September fell as low as $107.34 and
traded 52 cents lower at $107.50 by 0314 GMT. The benchmark is
poised to gain 1 percent on the week, reversing the previous
week's slump of 9.3 percent.
U.S. oil CLc1 slipped as low as $84.85 a barrel and traded
77 cents down at $84.95. In its third consecutive week of
decline, the contract is set to fall 2.6 percent on the week
versus a fall of 9 percent last week.
Crude rose on Thursday after a report from the Labor
Department showed the number of Americans claiming new jobless
benefits fell by 7,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted
395,000, the lowest since early April. The report offered hope
for an economy battered for days by a credit rating downgrade
and falling share prices.
Brent settled $1.34 higher at $108.02 a barrel, having swung
between $104.43 and $108.08, adding to the 4 percent leap on
Wednesday. U.S. crude settled up 3.41 percent at $85.72 a
barrel, bouncing from the day's low of $81.03. On Wednesday, it
rose 4.5 percent.
Oil trading volumes were also strong for a sixth straight
day as traders piled into riskier assets such as commodities and
equities. Gold dropped 1 percent, extending losses from a fall
of 1.6 percent in the previous session.
The rebound in Brent is approaching its end, as indicated by
a rising wedge, while U.S. oil CLc1 is expected to end the
current rebound below $86.79 per barrel, as a strong resistance
zone of $85.23-$86.79 would force it to drop, Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao said.
"The jobs report is just one indicator, and everyday we are
getting some indicators that are good and some that are bad,"
Hasegawa said. "The market needs strong signs from both the U.S.
and Europe."
The safe-haven Swiss franc nursed heavy losses in Asia on
Friday, having posted record one-day falls against the dollar
and euro after the Swiss National Bank threatened to step up its
fight to curb the franc's strength.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)