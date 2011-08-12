* U.S. consumer sentiment tumbles in Aug,
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Brent crude prices inched up a
penny on Friday, fading late as a tumble in consumer sentiment
offset the lift provided by rising equities markets and data
showing higher U.S. retail sales in July.
U.S. crude fell back and ended the day lower and both Brent
and U.S. contracts posted their third straight weekly losses.
U.S. consumer sentiment fell sharply in early August, to
the lowest index level since 1980, even though retail sales
posted their biggest gains in three months in July, separate
reports showed. [ID:nN1E77B08W]
The consumer gloom caused U.S. and European equities
markets to briefly pare gains after receiving a lift from the
promising retail sales data. Both equities markets finished the
day higher. [.N] [.EU]
Equities received a lift earlier when a ban on
short-selling financial stocks in four European countries
including France took effect on Friday. [ID:nLDE77A05U]
"The consumer sentiment just took the wind out of crude's
sails," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"(U.S.) crude is trying to get back into the $85-$115 range
it had been in most of the year."
ICE Brent crude for September LCOc1 edged up 1 cent to
settle at $108.03 a barrel, after swinging from a $106.86 low
to the week's high of $109.16.
Brent's lost 1.23 percent for the week, but recovered from
its $98.74 low for the week.
U.S. September crude CLc1 fell 34 cents to settle at
$85.38 a barrel, after gyrating from $84.02 to $87.37.
The loss on the week was 1.73 percent, but U.S. crude
recovered from the week's $75.71 low, weakest since the
intraday low of $75.60 on Sept. 29.
U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index, at 37.40, remained
above the 30 threshold that signifies oversold conditions,
having dipped below that level earlier in the week.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R stood at $22.39 a
barrel, below the record $26.08 posted intraday on Tuesday.
Tepid trading volumes may have reflected uncertainty, with
Brent and U.S. volumes only approaching 600,000 lots in
post-settlement trading. U.S. volumes were lowest since late
July when the debt-limit fight in Congress was stalling
trading, after topping 1 million lots on Thursday.
Total open interest continued to rise during the week,
despite the week's price plunges and volatility.
"Open interest rising could be new shorts or new longs. But
it's true that rising open interest in a down market is more
likely new shorts entering the market," said Tom Bentz,
director, BNP Paribas Commodities Futures Inc in New York.
Money managers cut their net-long U.S. crude futures and
options positions to the lowest in over eight months in the
week to Tuesday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commision said
in a report released after oil futures settled.
[ID:nEMS20NDZ5]
Other broker and hedge fund sources noted that with the
recent large price swings some investors may have hung on to
their positions instead of exiting prematurely.
U.S. gasoline RBc1 slipped and heating oil HOc1 futures
rose slightly. with gasoline's early boost tempered as Irving
Oil Ltd said its New Brunswick, Canada refinery operations had
returned to normal after a "minor upset" on Thursday.
[ID:nN1E77B0GB]
STORM POSSIBILITIES
Also supportive to oil along with equities and better
retail sales was the possibility that storms could form from
low pressure systems being eyed by weather forecasters and
energy investors.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center tracked four
low-pressure systems in the Atlantic and said one had a 60
percent chance of forming a tropical cyclone in the next 48
hours. [ID:nL3E7JC3P2]
WEEK OF TURMOIL
Oil futures and equities markets were buffeted this week,
starting when trading resumed after the downgrade of the U.S.
credit rating by Standard & Poor's late last Friday.
Volatility continued after the U.S. Federal Reserve on
Tuesday noted weaker economic growth and promised to keep
benchmark interest rates near zero through mid-2013.
Then weekly oil inventory reports lifted oil, showing
surprise and sharp drops in U.S. crude stockpiles and slips in
refined product stocks. [API/S] [EIA/S]
