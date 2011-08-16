* Markets to focus on U.S. economic data this week
* Hopes for euro zone crisis resolution rise ahead of
Sarkozy, Merkel meeting
* U.S. crude stocks forecast to fall for a second straight
week
* Coming up: U.S. Industrial output July ; 1315
GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Brent crude futures edged
lower on Tuesday, after rising nearly $2 a day earlier, as soft
U.S. economic data renewed fears of weaker oil demand from the
world's top oil consumer and a rebound in the dollar spurred
selling.
Brent crude LCOc1 for September fell 42 cents to $109.49
by 0215 GMT, after falling to as low as $109.23 earlier. U.S.
crude CLc1 was down 42 cents at $87.46 a barrel.
Manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third
straight month in August, data showed on Monday, tempering any
lingering hopes for a rebound in the second half of the year.
The survey is one of the earliest regional guideposts to
U.S. factory conditions and analysts said it boded poorly for
the larger national survey due at the beginning of September.
Separate U.S. data on Monday showed the housing sector
remained weak with a gauge of homebuilder sentiment stuck at
historic lows.
"The manufacturing data took quite a hit, and that could
account for the weakness," said Ben Le Brun, CMC Markets analyst
in Sydney.
"But it seems fears of the worst case scenario for the
global economy has receded. We're going to see weaker growth,
but growth nonetheless."
Oil prices were also pushed lower by a stronger dollar,
which makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
The U.S. dollar was trading up 0.10 percent against a basket
of currencies . The greenback had fallen to a near
three-week low against the euro on Monday.
The market will be watching for a slew of U.S. economic
reports that come out this week, including housing starts and
industrial production data later on Tuesday, for clues on the
health of the world's biggest economy.
Concerns over the U.S. recovery and the ongoing euro zone
crisis have dragged down oil prices this month. Brent surged on
Monday as hopes for a resolution to Europe's issues rose ahead
of a Tuesday meeting between French and German politicians.
Brent LCOc1 could move up to $111.30 a barrel after a
shallow retracement to $108.20, while a rebound for U.S. oil
CLc1 seems to be stronger than expected and it may continue to
zigzag up towards $90 per barrel, Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao said.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen for a
second straight week due to lower imports, a preliminary Reuters
poll showed on Monday ahead of weekly inventory data.
SUPPLY CONCERNS
Oil prices remain supported by the loss of around 1.6
million barrels per day of production in Libya since the start
of an uprising in February.
Forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi will destroy the oil
terminal in Brega to prevent one of the country's most important
economic lifelines falling into the hands of advancing rebels,
the fighters said on Monday.
In Syria, where a five-month-long street uprising against
President Bashar al-Assad's autocratic rule has so far had
little impact on the country's 400,000 barrels per day oil
production, the military broadened its assault over the weekend
to try to put down the protests.
