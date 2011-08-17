* API says U.S. gasoline inventories fall more than expected
* Euro falls vs dollar after Franco-German talks disappoint
* Coming up: U.S. EIA oil supply report ; 1430
GMT
(Updates prices, adds quote)
LONDON, Aug 17 Brent crude rose on Wednesday
towards $110 a barrel after an industry report showed a
larger-than-expected decline in U.S. gasoline supplies and
upbeat economic data trumped concerns over the euro zone debt
crisis.
A meeting between French and German leaders on Tuesday did
not calm investor concern about Europe's sovereign debt
problems. Even so, better-than-expected U.S. industrial
production figures helped bolster sentiment.
Brent crude LCOc1 for October rose 75 cents to $109.88 by
0832 GMT. It fell to $98.74 on Aug. 9, the lowest since
February, on concern about economic slowdown. U.S. crude CLc1
was up 59 cents at $87.24 a barrel.
"Oil has steadily, if not slowly recovered from its risk
aversion mode plunge that also took down equity markets," said
Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP
Paribas.
"Increasingly, oil will look again at its own drivers. As
such this morning, the market is likely re-assured that we are
not accumulating gasoline inventories in the U.S., given the
steep draws reported yesterday evening by the API."
U.S. stockpiles of gasoline fell 5.4 million barrels in the
week to Aug. 12, which was more than forecast, industry group
the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday.
"We will be looking to see if that number is confirmed in
the EIA release this afternoon," Tchilinguirian said.
Crude inventories will also be a focus, after the API said
they rose by 1.75 million barrels. The U.S. government's Energy
Information Administration releases its supply report at 1430
GMT.
European stocks turned flat after a fall in early trade,
following on from losses in Asia. Gold, attractive to some
investors as a safe haven, held steady near a record high.
Barclays Capital technical analysts said the near-term Brent
outlook was bullish with the contract trading above the 200-day
moving average, while U.S. oil was set to push towards $90 where
it expected selling interest to cap the rally.
Concerns about the European debt crisis have weighed on oil
markets in recent weeks, adding to worries about weak U.S.
economic data that could hit fuel demand.
The euro zone economy slowed sharply in the second quarter,
hobbled by sluggish growth in Germany and stagnation in France,
raising fears of a longer-term dip.
Oil has gained support this year from the conflict in Libya
which has shut down fields that once pumped 1.6 million barrels
per day (bpd). The loss has bolstered Brent in particular as
most of Libya's oil was priced against it.
Much of Libya's output could be restored within months if
peace can be established, industry executives and analysts say.
Rebels fighting to topple Muammar Gaddafi denied reports of
secret talks with the Libyan leader on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Francis Kan; Editing by Jason
Neely)