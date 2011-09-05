* Weak U.S. economic data raises fears of double-dip
recession
* HSBC China services PMI hits historical low in August
* Storm shuts in more than half of U.S. Gulf crude oil
output
(Adds detail, comment, updates prices)
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Sept 5 Brent crude oil fell towards $110
a barrel on Monday as fears of another U.S. recession and
slowing growth elsewhere raised the prospect of lower demand for
fuel.
China's services sector grew in August at the lowest pace on
record, a private survey showed on Monday, as new orders ebbed
and tightening measures to rein in an exuberant property sector
started to pinch.
Global growth in services came to a virtual standstill last
month as new business all but dried up, adding to fears that the
world economy is facing a double-dip recession.
U.S. jobs data came in worse than expected on Friday, adding
to worries about the U.S. economy.
Stock markets and the euro -- battered by the debt crisis --
continued to fall on Monday while the dollar rose against other
currencies. The dollar often moves inversely to oil and other
key commodities because they are generally priced in the U.S.
currency on international markets. MKTS/GLOB]
ICE Brent futures LCOc1 for October fell $2.14 to a low of
$110.19 before recovering slightly to trade around $110.40 by
1420 GMT. U.S. crude futures CLc1 were down $2.40 at $84.05 a
barrel. Volume was relatively light with U.S. markets closed for
Labor Day.
"Oil is falling on worries over weak demand, unemployment
and talk of a double-dip recession," said Eugen Weinberg, head
of commodities research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Christopher Bellew, broker at Jefferies Bache in London,
agreed, saying the market had come under additional pressure
with a fall in the value of the euro .
"The background is one of poor economic growth and worries
over demand. The euro is under a lot of pressure and equities
have been weak all day," Bellew said.
STORM WATCH
Providing some support for prices was oil companies'
shutdown of more than half the crude production in the U.S. Gulf
of Mexico due to Tropical Storm Lee, which is hindering efforts
to restaff and restart oil and gas platforms in the basin.
Lee reached Louisiana's coast early on Sunday, but was
moving inland slowly. High winds grounded helicopters on standby
for oil and gas companies that would have otherwise ferried
workers post-storm assessments and restaff facilities.
Another storm, Hurricane Katia, intensified over the open
Atlantic on Sunday, bulking up to a powerful Category 2 storm,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The Miami-based hurricane center said it was still too soon
to gauge the potential threat to land or to the U.S. East Coast
with any certainty. But most computer models showed the storm
veering on a northeast track out to sea after moving safely west
of the mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda later this week.
The European Union imposed a ban on purchases of Syrian oil
on Saturday and warned of further steps unless President Bashar
al-Assad's government ended its crackdown on dissent.
In Libya, soldiers supporting the new interim government
made ready to storm a town held by loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi,
but held off in the hope a surrender would avoid bloodshed.
The EU has lifted sanctions on Libyan ports and oil firms,
but few expect the country's normal oil production -- around 1.6
million bpd -- to be restored soon, after a civil war halted its
oil sector this year.
Olivier Jakob, managing director of oil market consultants
Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland said Thursday would be a key day
for markets with the meeting of the European Central Bank and a
U.S. presidential speech about job creation:
"Global financial markets are still under a lot of stress
(if not under increasing stress) and our opinion remains that in
this environment a low risk-profile needs to be observed," Jakob
said.
(Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore; editing by
William Hardy)