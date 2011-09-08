* Sharp fall in U.S. crude inventories digested
* Gulf of Mexico producers focus on Tropical Storm Nate
* Coming up: Obama speech, 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT)
(Recasts, updates prices and market activity to settlement)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Crude oil futures fell in
choppy trading on Thursday, following Wall Street lower after
the U.S. Federal Reserve Chief gave a speech that lacked new
steps to spur economic growth, and as the dollar rose sharply.
In early trade, oil dipped on data showing many more
Americans than expected filed new claims for jobless benefits,
stoking worries about the economy. [ID:nN1E7870A9] Oil then
rose to session highs after government data showed U.S. crude
inventories fell much more than expected last week and on
prospects of more bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
In London, Brent crude for October delivery LCOc1 settled
at $114.55 a barrel, falling $1.25, after extending the day's
low to $114.20. Its session high was $116.60, the highest for
front-month Brent since August 2.
U.S. October crude CLc1 settled at $89.05, slipping 29
cents, dropping from a session high of $90.23, which was below
its Wednesday high of $90.48. It fell as low as $88.59.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude, also known as West
Texas Intermediate, narrowed to $25.50 at the close, from
$26.46 on Wednesday. The premium hit an intraday record of
$27.23 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R
"The dollar rose against the euro and that pulled down U.S.
equities, dragging crude futures lower." said Tom Knight,
trader at petroleum product marketeres Truman Arnold in
Dallas,
"Crude rose on the inventory drawdown earlier ... a deeper
sell-off is being prevented by fears that Tropical Storm Nate
may head to areas in the Gulf of Mexico where there are
production sites." Knight added.
The euro slid on signals from the European Central Bank of
intensified risks to euro zone growth. The dollar rose further
against the single currency fell deeper as Fed Chief Ben
Bernanke pledged to help shore up the U.S. economy, although he
did not specify what action the Fed would take. [USD/] .DXY
Wall Street fell back after Bernanke's comments as
investors were disappointed he did not offer details on what
measures Fed policymakers would pursue. [.N]
For details of Bernanke's speech, see [ID:nN1E7860OB]
Traders were cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. President
Barack Obama before the U.S. Congress that will call for urgent
steps to spur the economy and create jobs.
Obama is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) and is
expected to lay out a $300 billion jobs plan.
Earlier, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude
Trichet underlined risks to the economy at a press conference
following the ECB's decision to keep interest rates steady, as
expected. [ID:nECBNEWS]
CRUDE STOCKS DOWN SHARPLY, NATE WATCHED
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said commercial
crude oil inventories fell nearly 4 million barrels last week,
far deeper than the forecast for a 1.9 million barrel drawdown.
[EIA/S]
Inventories dropped as imports slid more than 1 million
barrels per day with offloadings hampered by Hurricane Irene's
passage through the East Coast that also compelled refineries
to cut utilization rates by more than a quarter.[ID:nWEN8048]
Tropical Storm Nate, the 14th named storm of the busy 2011
hurricane season, was gaining strength and could become a
hurricane on Friday or Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said. [ID:nL3E7K83HF]
The tropical storm has prompted producers in the Gulf of
Mexico to begin another round of evacuations of nonessential
workers. [ID:n1E7870Z1]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a 24-hour technical outlook on Brent:
here
For FACTBOX on Obama's jobs speeches [ID:nN1E7850JU]
For analyst view on Obama's speech: [ID:nN1E78518T]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Barbara
Lewis, Simon Falush and Christopher Johnson in London; and Seng
Li Peng in Singapore)