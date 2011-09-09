* Brent on track to gain more than 2 pct this week
* Obama faces uphill fight in passing jobs package
* Tropical storm Nate could become hurricane on Fri
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Brent crude oil edged up
towards $115 a barrel on Friday, after falling more than a
dollar in the previous session, supported by storm threats and
the U.S. president's latest plan to revive the world's largest
economy.
Brent for October delivery LCOc1 was on track for a weekly
gain of more than 2 percent this week, trading up 35 cents at
$114.90 a barrel by 0247 GMT.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 rose 40 cents to $89.45 a barrel and
was set to gain more than 3 percent this week.
Concerns over economic growth and tepid demand for oil
continue to be the main pressure points for the oil markets,
offsetting bullish sentiment from Libya's civil war, hurricanes
and a battered U.S. dollar.
"The question for the oil market is on demand destruction
and how confident the consumer is, both of which are very
uncertain," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe
Generale in Hong Kong.
"If European and U.S. policymakers can find some compromise
and willingness to work together before economics force their
hand, then that is bullish for oil. But I think we will probably
see the market grind sideways," Friesen added.
JOBLESS PROBLEM
U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled a $447 billion package
of tax cuts and new spending to revive a stalled job market but
he faces an uphill fight with Republicans.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits rose unexpectedly last week, according to Labor
Department data released just hours before Obama's speech to
Congress.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, also highlighting an
elevated jobless rate and sluggish underlying growth, hinted the
central bank may ease monetary policy further at its September
meeting.
But investors were disappointed he did not offer details on
what measures Fed policymakers would pursue, sending the Dow
Jones Industrial Average down more than 100 points on Thursday.
The U.S. dollar index barely reacted to Obama's job
package, trading down 0.24 percent to 76.065.
Oil found continuing support from the busy 2011 hurricane
season in the Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Nate, the 14th named storm, was gaining
strength and could become a hurricane on Friday or Saturday, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The tropical storm has prompted producers in the Gulf of
Mexico to begin another round of evacuations of nonessential
workers.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said commercial
oil inventories fell nearly 4 million barrels last week, far
deeper than the forecast for a 1.9 million barrel drawdown.
Inventories dropped as imports slid more than 1 million
barrels per day with offloading hampered by Hurricane Irene's
passage through the East Coast that also compelled refineries to
cut utilization rates by more than a quarter.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)