* Dollar gains on Europe worries pressure oil
* Obama faces uphill fight in passing jobs package
* Tropical storm Nate could become hurricane on Friday
* Brent, U.S. crude down over $2
(Updates throughout)
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Sept 9 Oil fell sharply on Friday, hit
by gloom surrounding prospects for the global economy and by
dollar gains, as worries about the euro zone debt crisis came to
the fore once again.
Brent for October delivery LCOc1 was down $2.14 cents at
$112.41 by 1326 GMT.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 fell $2.14 cents to $86.91 a barrel.
Sources said ECB Executive Board Member Juergen Stark will
step down from his post because of a conflict over the central
bank's controversial bond-buying programme. [ID:ID:nB4E7K6015]
Meanwhile the head of Ireland's debt management agency said
there are still big problems facing European banks.
This contributed to a fall in the euro to its
lowest since mid-March.
Oil, priced in dollars, falls as the U.S. currency
appreciates as it becomes less affordable for holders of other
currencies.
Other commodities like copper and risk sensitive
equities also fell sharply as investors once again focused on
global economic worries.
U.S. President Barack Obama's proposed $447 billion package
of tax cuts and spending plans aimed at boosting growth and job
creation failed to restore confidence to jittery markets.
"There's been no good news on the fiscal and economic
outlook, with the OECD lowering forecasts for growth and the IMF
warning of global stagnation and this does not augur well for
oil demand," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC markets.
Economic policymakers had to act with "conviction and
urgency" in supporting a faltering global economy, International
Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said, giving her blessing
to further quantitative easing.
The outlook for economic growth in developed countries has
got much worse in the last three months, the OECD said on
Thursday.
Tropical Storm Nate, the 14th named storm this season, was
gaining strength and could become a hurricane on Friday or
Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm has prompted producers in the Gulf of Mexico to
begin another round of evacuations of nonessential workers.
G7 finance chiefs meet later on Friday, with the faltering
global recovery and Europe's problems likely to be the issues of
the day.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)