* Euro zone debt crisis stokes risk aversion
* OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, supply gap shrinks
* Chinese August oil demand growth lowest this year
* Tropical Storm Nate makes landfall in Mexico
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Sept 12 Brent crude oil fell on Monday
on deepening concerns over Europe's sovereign debt crisis and
slowing global growth.
Worries increased that Greece may default on its debts after
finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised
economies pledged a joint response to the slowdown but offered
nothing specific to help their economies.
Brent futures LCOc1 fell as much as $2.35 per barrel to a
low of $110.42 but then recovered sharply to around $112.40 by
1410 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 slid $2.24 to a low of $85.00 and
then moved back up to around $88.04, up 80 cents.
Stock markets fell in Asia, Europe and the United States.
.
"Worries over the future of the euro zone and over much
slower growth are putting enormous pressure on commodity
prices," said Christophe Barret, global head of oil research at
Credit Agricole in London.
David Wech, head of research at Vienna-based consultancy JBC
Energy, said more financial turmoil and a double-dip recession
appeared closer than at any time in three years:
"Relatively poor demand readings from China, the lack of a
substantial hurricane impact on the oil industry and resuming
production in Libya are further pressuring outright prices."
Fears of a Greek default rose after senior politicians in
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition started
talking openly about it.
Greece on Sunday slapped a new tax on real estate to help
plug a 2011 budget hole, please international lenders and secure
a key new loan tranche as concerns mounted in Europe over its
euro zone membership.
Vague pledges and a lack of action by Group of Seven
industrialised nations underscored differences between Europe
and the United States and a lack of room to manoeuvre in the
face of the worst loss of confidence since the credit crisis.
Europe's woes hit shares in French banks especially hard,
with Societe Generale , BNP Paribas and
Credit Agricole all shedding 10 percent.
Fears over French bank funding rose after a source told
Reuters on Saturday that France's top lenders were bracing for a
likely credit rating downgrade from Moody's.
OPEC CUTS FORECAST
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut
its forecast for global oil demand growth next year because of a
worsening economic outlook and said a disappointing U.S.
economic performance could further weigh on fuel use.
OPEC said in a report world oil demand would rise 1.06
million barrels per day (bpd) in 2011, 150,000 bpd less than
expected last month. The growth estimate for next year was
lowered by 40,000 bpd to 1.27 million bpd.
Investors were also looking at data showing China's implied
oil demand in August slipped to its lowest rate this year, as
maintenance and accidents cut into refinery production.
Fuel consumption in the world's No.2 user has been losing
steam since May, with growth easing off the double-digits seen
since last year because of higher crude costs that have squeezed
refining margins and as Beijing's credit tightening moves cut
into fuel spending.
Still, on a year-on-year basis, China's oil use expanded 7.8
percent, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government
data showed on Saturday.
Concern over damage to U.S. Gulf oil infrastructure eased
after Tropical Storm Nate made landfall in central eastern
Mexico, with no other major weather disturbances expected to
affect the hydrocarbon-rich region in the short term.
Nate weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday as it moved
further inland, after cutting Mexican oil production by 178,800
barrels a day as of Friday. Mexico's Dos Bocas port re-opened to
shipping on Sunday, but the crude-exporting hub of Cayo Arcas
remained closed.
Oil markets were also eyeing production and exports of
Libyan crude following the country's power transition. Libyan
oil firm Arabian Gulf Oil Company said on Monday it restarted
production at the eastern oilfield of Sarir in an early sign the
industry is coming back to life.
