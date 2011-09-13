* Brent, US crude briefly rise more than $1, then retreat
* Technicals: Brent may rise to $115.22
* Coming Up: API U.S. oil inventory report; 2030 GMT
By Alejandro Barbajosa
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Oil tracked equities higher
on Tuesday, rising by as much as $1, while a weaker dollar
rekindled some of the appeal of commodities as concern about
Europe's deteriorating debt crisis eased temporarily.
U.S. crude CLc1 climbed 69 cents to $88.88 a barrel by
0212 GMT, off an earlier high of $89.21, while Brent LCOc1
added 57 cents to $112.82 after touching $113.30.
Asian stocks steadied and the euro held above a seven-month
low against the dollar on short-covering on Tuesday, after a
report that Italy may get financial support from China lifted
Wall Street in late trade but did nothing to ease fears that
Europe is descending into a banking crisis.
Traders were wary about the modest oil rally as markets
remained prone to swings in risk appetite, with policy makers
struggling to reassure investors Greece can stay afloat.
"This is a shallow bounce because of Wall Street ending
higher, so there is some confidence returning, but I don't think
anybody would be putting any big positions given the global
situation," said Victor Say, an analyst at Informa Global
Markets in Singapore.
"You never know what is going to blow up in Europe next."
U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, propped up by spread
trading with Brent crude, which slid on concerns the euro zone
debt crisis could weaken Europe's economy and dent oil demand.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) narrowed to below $24 on Monday from $25.53
on Friday. It reached a record $27.23 on Sept 6. CL-LCO1=R
POLICY MAKERS ON THE MOVE
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner makes a one-day
trip to Poland this week for an unprecedented meeting with euro
zone finance ministers as growing fears of a potential Greek
debt default rip into Europe's banking sector.
"The European debt, especially the Greek situation, is not
bound to go away so soon. That along with the slowing of the
global economy, you will see some shrinking on demand, which
will weigh on oil prices," said Say.
OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth next year
because of a worsening economic outlook and said a disappointing
economic performance in top consumer the United States could
further weigh on fuel use.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also
said concerns were easing about a tight oil supply and demand
balance and that it expected Libyan oil output to return to full
capacity in less than 18 months, more quickly than some
estimates.
World oil demand will increase by 1.06 million barrels per
day (bpd) in 2011, OPEC said in the report, 150,000 bpd less
than expected last month. The growth estimate for next year was
lowered by 40,000 bpd to 1.27 million bpd.
INVENTORIES SUPPORT
Oil prices on Tuesday got some support from an expected drop
in U.S. crude inventories, which may have fallen about 3 million
barrels last week after Tropical Storm Lee disrupted oil
production in the Gulf of Mexico, a Reuters poll showed.
Gasoline inventories were expected to have dipped by 400,000
barrels as the U.S. summer driving season ended, while
distillate stocks were forecast to have gained 800,000 barrels.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
its weekly report on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, followed by government
figures from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
In other news, Russian oil exports will jump and production
rise as a result of changes to energy taxes that will help the
world's largest oil producer keep its lead over OPEC heavyweight
Saudi Arabia, executives told the Reuters Russia Investment
Summit.
(Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)