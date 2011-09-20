* Brent slips as low as $108.70 after overnight slump
* Worries about growth outlook in U.S., Europe weigh
* Investors exit riskier assets due to uncertainty
* Brent to drop to $107.33/bbl-technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Brent crude futures steadied
above $109 on Tuesday, after two days of heavy losses on worries
that a looming default by Greece will destabilise the global
financial system, threaten global growth and pare oil
consumption.
A downgrade of Italy by Standard and Poor's confirmed fears
of the debt crisis spreading across Europe. On the other side of
the Atlantic, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting
to find ways to bolster growth in the world's biggest economy.
This twin uncertainty has prompted investors to exit riskier
assets, from stocks to base metals to the euro.
Brent crude LCOc1 traded at $109.33 a barrel at 0217 GMT,
14 cents higher than its settlement, while U.S. crude CLc1
fell 6 cents to $85.65 a barrel.
"Investors are very worried about Europe, and this is not
just impacting oil but it is across the board to stocks and
other markets," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity derivatives
manager at Japan's Newedge brokerage.
Strong technical resistance at $90 a barrel for U.S. crude
is another reason for prices to stay weak, Hasegawa said.
U.S. oil has started a medium-term downtrend and will fall
more to $83.20 per barrel, while Brent will drop to $107.33,
based on its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Oil has weathered much of the turmoil in financial markets
over the past month thanks to supportive fundamentals, such as
diminished North Sea production and healthy Chinese demand, but
has fallen sharply for two days.
On Monday, Brent crude fell $3.08 to settle at $109.14 a
barrel, while U.S. October crude CLc1, approaching expiration
on Tuesday, dropped $2.26 to $85.70 a barrel.
Standard and Poor's cut its unsolicited ratings on Italy by
one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a surprise
move, saying the fragility of Rome's ruling coalition would
likely limit the government's ability to tackle the crisis.
This resulted in the euro falling sharply in early Asian
trade, edging closer to a seven-month low versus the dollar.
Adding a floor to oil prices were comments by OPEC Secretary
General Abdullah al-Badri that producers who had increased
output to make up for the shortfall in shipments from Libya will
reduce production as Libya gradually comes back online.
"Perhaps the most significant of Al-Badri's comments was the
recognition that the members of OPEC will reduce output to
accommodate Libyan production as it resumes," analysts at
JPMorgan said in a report.
"This adds weight to our view that OPEC will respond to any
risk of oversupply in order to support prices near $100 a
barrel."
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)