* Brent slips as low as $108.70 after overnight slump

* Worries about growth outlook in U.S., Europe weigh

* Investors exit riskier assets due to uncertainty

* Brent to drop to $107.33/bbl-technicals

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Brent crude futures steadied above $109 on Tuesday, after two days of heavy losses on worries that a looming default by Greece will destabilise the global financial system, threaten global growth and pare oil consumption.

A downgrade of Italy by Standard and Poor's confirmed fears of the debt crisis spreading across Europe. On the other side of the Atlantic, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting to find ways to bolster growth in the world's biggest economy.

This twin uncertainty has prompted investors to exit riskier assets, from stocks to base metals to the euro.

Brent crude LCOc1 traded at $109.33 a barrel at 0217 GMT, 14 cents higher than its settlement, while U.S. crude CLc1 fell 6 cents to $85.65 a barrel.

"Investors are very worried about Europe, and this is not just impacting oil but it is across the board to stocks and other markets," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity derivatives manager at Japan's Newedge brokerage.

Strong technical resistance at $90 a barrel for U.S. crude is another reason for prices to stay weak, Hasegawa said.

U.S. oil has started a medium-term downtrend and will fall more to $83.20 per barrel, while Brent will drop to $107.33, based on its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Oil has weathered much of the turmoil in financial markets over the past month thanks to supportive fundamentals, such as diminished North Sea production and healthy Chinese demand, but has fallen sharply for two days.

On Monday, Brent crude fell $3.08 to settle at $109.14 a barrel, while U.S. October crude CLc1, approaching expiration on Tuesday, dropped $2.26 to $85.70 a barrel.

Standard and Poor's cut its unsolicited ratings on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a surprise move, saying the fragility of Rome's ruling coalition would likely limit the government's ability to tackle the crisis.

This resulted in the euro falling sharply in early Asian trade, edging closer to a seven-month low versus the dollar.

Adding a floor to oil prices were comments by OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri that producers who had increased output to make up for the shortfall in shipments from Libya will reduce production as Libya gradually comes back online.

"Perhaps the most significant of Al-Badri's comments was the recognition that the members of OPEC will reduce output to accommodate Libyan production as it resumes," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report.

"This adds weight to our view that OPEC will respond to any risk of oversupply in order to support prices near $100 a barrel." (Editing by Michael Urquhart)