* Fed begins two-day policy meeting
* IMF cuts growth forecasts for world economy
* API: Crude inventories rise
* Coming up: EIA inventory data on Weds 10:30 a.m. EDT
By Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Oil rose on Tuesday after
steep losses in the previous session, as financial markets got
a lift from hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy panel could
act to boost the economy.
Crude prices shook off some early weakness after the U.S.
open, rising with U.S. stocks as Fed policy makers opened a
two-day meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to try
to push long-term interest rates lower than they already are by
tilting the U.S. central bank's portfolio toward
longer-duration bonds, which could push some investors into
riskier assets such as commodities. [FED/AHEAD]
The expectation helped counter concerns about the euro zone
crisis, which have dragged on markets for more than a month and
on Monday contributed to the $3 drop in Brent crude prices.
"I think the news overall for the last week has been
somewhat negative for the price of oil, but I think we're
getting a little bit of short covering as we get closer to
Bernanke's final testimony tomorrow," Richard Ilczyszyn, senior
market strategist for MF Global in Chicago.
Brent crude LCOc1 traded up $1.40 to settle at $110.54 a
barrel, off early highs of $111.59. On Monday, Brent dropped
more than $3 and touched a one-month intraday low of $108.87 a
barrel.
The U.S. crude contract for October CLc1, which expired
at the close, settled up $1.19 at $86.89 a barrel. The more
heavily traded November contract gained $1.11 to settle at
$86.92 a barrel.
Brent pared gains and U.S. crude briefly turned negative in
early U.S. trade after the International Monetary Fund cut its
growth forecast for the global economy and warned Europe and
the United States could face another recession next year.
[ID:nS1E78J0N7]
Crude prices have mostly held within a $7 range over the
past month, with Brent trading between $108 and $115 a barrel
and U.S. crude between $83 and $90, as markets weigh concerns
about global demand growth, the euro zone crisis, and the
return of Libyan exports.
Volumes were light, with Brent trade outpacing those for
the U.S. contract. In late activity, U.S. volumes hit 439,000
contracts, down 38 percent from the 30-day average and 13,000
short of the Brent contract. Brent's volumes were 12 percent
below the 30-day average, according to Reuters calculations.
BEARISH CONCERNS
Market players said the light volumes had helped increase
volatility in recent days, and blamed it on concerns about the
wide range of external factors currently impacting oil market
trade, including the Greek crisis, the downgrade of Italy by
Standard and Poor's and a potential downgrade of Spain.
"I think there is so much going on it is hard for anyone to
commit to the market right now because of the unknown," said
Ilczyszyn, adding trade could pick up after the FOMC meeting.
Signs of a slowdown in the economies of large oil consuming
countries have also weighed on prices. U.S. gasoline demand
fell 1.1 percent last week compared to a week ago, according to
a report by MasterCard. [ID:nS1E78J1DR]
Investors in crude futures and energy equities scaled back
their expectations of oil prices over the coming year,
highlighting a deepening divide versus more bullish sell-side
analysts on Wall Street, according to a survey of 148 long-only
investors, hedge fund managers and industry experts by Berstein
Research.
The survey forecast U.S. oil prices will average $90 a
barrel over the next 12 months, down $8 from when the previous
forecast released in the second quarter. [ID:nS1E78J0HD]
That contrasts with an average forecast for 2012 of $96.30
a barrel in Reuters' last oil price poll at the end of August,
which primarily surveyed analyst teams at investment banks and
major brokerage houses. POLL70
INVENTORIES
Data from the American Petroleum Institute released late
Tuesday showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude oil
inventories, compared with analyst expectations for a draw, in
the week to Sept. 16. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose
slightly. [ID:nS1E78J1RG] [EIA/S]
The market will now be watching out for the weekly report
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due out at
10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
