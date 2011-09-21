* U.S. crude stocks in surprise build

* Investors square off positions ahead of Fed meet outcome

* IMF warns U.S., Europe could slip into recession

* Brent neutral, hovering about $110.42 - technicals

* Coming Up: FOMC statement; 1815 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Brent crude futures slipped closer to $110, reversing from gains in the previous session after the International Monetary Fund warned that the United States and Europe could slip back into recession.

Investors squared off positions ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting in which the bank is expected to announce further steps to stimulate the economy, measures that may impact the dollar.

A surprise build in crude stocks in the world's top oil consumer added further pressure on the U.S. benchmark.

Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 31 cents to $110.23 a barrel at 0221 GMT, after settling $1.40 a barrel higher. U.S. crude for November delivery CLc1 fell 45 cents to $86.47. The contract for October, which expired at the close, settled $1.19 higher.

"It is very difficult to hold on to your positions given the uncertainty in the global economy," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager at Tokyo-based Astmax Co Ltd.

"The market would like to know how the Fed plans to deal with the U.S. economy."

The Fed is expected to announce plans to intervene in the bond market to push long-term interest rates -- already near historic lows -- even lower in a move known as Operation Twist.

The impending announcement kept commodities such as gold and Asian stock markets steady.

The market will be watching Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments even more closely after the IMF warned that the United States and Europe could slip back into recession next year unless they quickly tackle economic problems that could infect the rest of the world.

The Fund's comments overshadowed a slight easing of worries over Europe's debt after Greece promised further cuts to its public sector before a second conference call with international lenders.

Brent turned neutral as it hovers around $110.42 per barrel, the neckline of a double-top pattern, while a rebound for U.S. oil in the previous trading session has temporarily violated the development of a medium-term downtrend, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute released late Tuesday showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude oil inventories, compared with analyst expectations for a draw, in the week to Sept. 16. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose slightly.

The market will now be watching out for the weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due out at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. (Editing by Michael Urquhart)