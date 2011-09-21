* EIA says U.S. crude stocks fell 7.3 million barrels
* U.S. Fed to extend maturities of $400 bln in treasuries
* Brent trading volumes up, U.S. volumes below average
By Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Oil prices ended lower on
Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economic
outlook remained grim, which overshadowed an unexpectedly steep
drop in crude supplies in the world's top oil consumer.
Brent for November delivery LCOc1 fell 18 cents a barrel
to settle at $110.36, after topping $112 earlier. U.S. crude
CLc1 settled $1.00 lower at $85.92 a barrel after rising as
high as $87.99.
Oil prices had risen in earlier trade after government data
showed U.S. crude inventories last week dropped 7.3 million
barrels, the biggest one-week drop since December, suggesting
supplies were tighter than expected. [EIA/S]
But the market turned bearish after the Fed said it would
extend the maturity of its treasury holdings but didn't unveil
more aggressive measures to boost a U.S. economy it said faces
"significant downside risks". [ID:nS1E78J25W]
The Fed plans to extend the maturity of its treasuries,
buying $400 billion in long-term notes, while selling an equal
amount of bonds maturing in three years or less by mid-2012,
the central bank's market committee said. [ID:nW1E7JU012]
The Fed said it discussed a variety of other "policy tools"
it could use to promote stronger economic growth, but its
statement stopped short of announcing any more measures.
Previous efforts by the Fed to stimulate a flagging U.S.
economy have resulted in more buying of risk assets including
commodities and equities, but some analysts said the Fed's
latest plans aren't aggressive enough to warrant that.
"In lieu of a third round of quantitative easing, which
could have boosted confidence .... the Fed implemented
"Operation Twist," said Jason Schenker of Prestige Economics in
Austin, Texas.
"The actual FOMC announcement contained no real stimulus."
The latest Fed package is an effort to tweak its $2.85
trillion balance sheet and put more downward pressure on
long-term interest rates over time to help the battered U.S.
housing sector and encourage more hiring.
But Fed policymakers said the labor market remained weak.
"Recent indicators point to continuing weakness in overall
labor market conditions, and the unemployment rate remains
elevated."
U.S. crude trading volumes, which have been weak in recent
days, were again outpaced by Brent. Brent traded more than
560,000 contracts in late Wednesday activity, about 11 percent
over the 30-day moving average. U.S. volumes were just over
480,000, down nearly 30 percent from that average.
After the statement, major U.S. stock indexes fell further
and the U.S. dollar trimmed losses against the euro. [USD/]
[.N]
"The dollar gained and that caused oil to slip. The market
took it as bearish for oil. The language used to discuss the
economy was not encouraging," said Chris Dillman, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Connecticut.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Janet McGurty in
New York, and Alex Lawler and Simon Falush in London; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)