* Equities bounce, dollar weakness helps support oil

* U.S. crude finds support above $77, ahead of 2011 low

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday (Recasts, updates through Brent settlement)

By Robert Gibbons

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Oil prices were little changed in volatile trading on Monday as investors gauged skepticism about Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis and optimism about efforts to deal with the region's problems.

Oil rallied from steep early lows as European equities and the euro bounced on a better-than-expected German sentiment survey and speculation of more support from the European Central Bank. [USD/]

Euro zone officials are working on ways to magnify the financial firepower of the euro zone's rescue fund, a senior European Central Bank policymaker said. But other officials played down reports of emerging plans to halve Greece's debts and recapitalize banks. [ID:nLDE78P01H]

The Dow and S&P 500 stock indexes ended more than 2 percent higher after a choppy start, pulling both Brent and U.S. crude higher in post-settlement trading. Both oil and equities were expected to find support after suffering steep losses the previous week. [.N]

"The market has come down a long way and most of the bad news seems now to be priced in," said Christopher Bellew, oil broker at Jefferies Bache. "Equities have stabilized."

Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 fell 3 cents to settle at $103.94 a barrel, having reached $105.34. Monday's $101.66 low was the weakest front-month price since Aug. 9.

U.S. November crude CLc1 rose 39 cents to settle at $80.24 a barrel, hitting $81.36 post-settlement and having bounced off $77.11, the weakest intraday price since the 2011 low of $75.71 hit on Aug. 9.

Brent and U.S. crude prices were attempting to stabilize after falling to six-week lows and last week posting weekly losses of more than 7 and 9 percent, respectively.

Brent's price premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $23.70, having been at a record above $27 in August.

U.S. crude trading volumes nudged above half a million lots, with Brent near that level and both under their respective 30-day averages.

A report that new single-family home sales in the United States fell in August to a six-month low also sounded a note of caution and curbed early bullish sentiment. [ID:nS1E78P0KC]

"Despite a bounce in the stock market, this morning's new six-week lows per front-month (U.S. crude) keep this liquidation phase alive for now as macro guidance and euro zone uncertainties are providing little encouragement toward a purchasing strategy," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois, said in a note to clients.

OIL INVENTORIES

Ahead of weekly oil inventory reports from industry and government, U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen slightly last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday. [EIA/S]

Gasoline and distillate stockpiles were expected to be higher.

LIBYA AND MIDDLE EAST

Oil investors eyed the Middle East and unrest in Yemen even as Libya kept up efforts to restart its oil production.

Protesters in Sanaa, Yemen, were preparing for a long, messy revolt after President Ali Abdullah Saleh offered no clear path to a hand over when he returned from three months of convalescence resulting from an attempt on his life. [ID:nL5E7KQ1G7] [nTOPMEAST]

But as Libyan provisional government forces backed by NATO warplanes attacked the eastern outskirts of Sirte, closing in on Muammar Gaddafi loyalists, there continued to be signals that oil exports could restart soon. [ID:nL5E7KQ3AH]