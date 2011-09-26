* Equities bounce, dollar weakness helps support oil
* U.S. crude finds support above $77, ahead of 2011 low
* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Recasts, updates through Brent settlement)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Oil prices were little
changed in volatile trading on Monday as investors gauged
skepticism about Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis and
optimism about efforts to deal with the region's problems.
Oil rallied from steep early lows as European equities and
the euro bounced on a better-than-expected German sentiment
survey and speculation of more support from the European
Central Bank. [USD/]
Euro zone officials are working on ways to magnify the
financial firepower of the euro zone's rescue fund, a senior
European Central Bank policymaker said. But other officials
played down reports of emerging plans to halve Greece's debts
and recapitalize banks. [ID:nLDE78P01H]
The Dow and S&P 500 stock indexes ended more than 2 percent
higher after a choppy start, pulling both Brent and U.S. crude
higher in post-settlement trading. Both oil and equities were
expected to find support after suffering steep losses the
previous week. [.N]
"The market has come down a long way and most of the bad
news seems now to be priced in," said Christopher Bellew, oil
broker at Jefferies Bache. "Equities have stabilized."
Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 fell 3 cents to
settle at $103.94 a barrel, having reached $105.34. Monday's
$101.66 low was the weakest front-month price since Aug. 9.
U.S. November crude CLc1 rose 39 cents to settle at
$80.24 a barrel, hitting $81.36 post-settlement and having
bounced off $77.11, the weakest intraday price since the 2011
low of $75.71 hit on Aug. 9.
Brent and U.S. crude prices were attempting to stabilize
after falling to six-week lows and last week posting weekly
losses of more than 7 and 9 percent, respectively.
Brent's price premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to
$23.70, having been at a record above $27 in August.
U.S. crude trading volumes nudged above half a million
lots, with Brent near that level and both under their
respective 30-day averages.
A report that new single-family home sales in the United
States fell in August to a six-month low also sounded a note of
caution and curbed early bullish sentiment. [ID:nS1E78P0KC]
"Despite a bounce in the stock market, this morning's new
six-week lows per front-month (U.S. crude) keep this
liquidation phase alive for now as macro guidance and euro zone
uncertainties are providing little encouragement toward a
purchasing strategy," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch
& Associates in Galena, Illinois, said in a note to clients.
OIL INVENTORIES
Ahead of weekly oil inventory reports from industry and
government, U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen
slightly last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts
on Monday. [EIA/S]
Gasoline and distillate stockpiles were expected to be
higher.
LIBYA AND MIDDLE EAST
Oil investors eyed the Middle East and unrest in Yemen even
as Libya kept up efforts to restart its oil production.
Protesters in Sanaa, Yemen, were preparing for a long,
messy revolt after President Ali Abdullah Saleh offered no
clear path to a hand over when he returned from three months of
convalescence resulting from an attempt on his life.
[ID:nL5E7KQ1G7] [nTOPMEAST]
But as Libyan provisional government forces backed by NATO
warplanes attacked the eastern outskirts of Sirte, closing in
on Muammar Gaddafi loyalists, there continued to be signals
that oil exports could restart soon. [ID:nL5E7KQ3AH]
Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said it has restarted oil output from
15 wells, and a tanker is loading condensate at the Libyan port
of Mellitah with another due to arrive on Tuesday to pick up a
cargo that is most likely to be crude oil, the terminal's
harbor master told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7KQ1WP] [ID:nL5E7KQ2LE]
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Christopher
Johnson in London and Francis Kan in Singapore; editing by John
Picinich and David Gregorio)