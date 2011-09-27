* Investors still wary of euro zone debt plans

* U.S. crude stocks forecast down 200,000 barrels last week

* Coming up: U.S. API petroleum stocks; 2030 GMT

By Francis Kan

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Brent crude rose above $105 on Tuesday, as concerns over Europe's debt crisis eased temporarily and a weaker U.S. dollar sparked buying of dollar-denominated assets.

Euro zone officials are working to boost the firepower of the region's rescue fund, European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday, while U.S. President Barack Obama piled on pressure for Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the world economy.

However, analysts were wary about the rally as markets remain prone to swings in risk appetite, with investors waiting for further clarity on the euro zone plan.

"Clarity on the euro zone plan is still key, crude prices are swinging back and forth depending on what comments come out of Europe," said Victor Say, an analyst with Informa Global Markets in Singapore.

"Commodities have also been boosted by a weaker dollar and short covering after the recent sell-down."

Brent futures LCOc1 rose $1.42 to $105.36 a barrel by 0255 GMT, after settling down 3 cents at $103.94. U.S. crude CLc1 gained $1.76 to $82.00 a barrel, after rising more than $2 earlier.

Brent and U.S. crude prices have stabilised after falling to seven-week lows and posting weekly losses of more than 7 and 9 percent last week, respectively.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.6 percent against a basket of currencies on hopes a resolution to the euro zone crisis, lifting commodities priced in the greenback.

The most active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 climbed 2.6 percent to rebound from a 7-1/2-month, while the most-active U.S. silver futures contract SIcv1 rose 3.3 percent to $30.97, up from its lowest since mid-November last year.

Turbulence on global markets since late July has been driven by investors' twin fears of renewed recession in the United States, and the chaos that Europe's sovereign debt crisis could inflict on the financial system if it continues unchecked.

Markets remain volatile, with Brent LCOc1 expected to retrace to $102.81 before rebounding further to $105.75 per barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 is expected to revisit its previous trading session's low of $77.11 per barrel, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

U.S. INVENTORIES, MIDDLE EAST

U.S. commercial crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen slightly last week, with product inventories expected to show builds, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

Forecasts for a small decline follow the steep 7.34 million barrel drop in crude stockpiles reported by the EIA for the week to Sept. 16, which sent inventories to the lowest level since January.

Political unrest and fights continue in the oil-producing Middle East. Libyan provisional government forces backed by NATO warplanes raced through the eastern outskirts of Sirte on Monday, closing in on Muammar Gaddafi loyalists holed up in one of the last two bastions of the deposed leader.

In Syria, four soldiers were shot dead on Monday as they tried to escape a military camp and troops sealed off towns in a continuing crackdown on opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, activists said. (Editing by Michael Urquhart)