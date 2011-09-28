* Brent on track for fall of more than 5 pct for quarter

* Traders eye French strike action

* U.S. gasoline stocks rise 4.6 mln bbls, more than forecast

* Coming up: U.S. EIA petroleum stocks; 1430 GMT (Updates prices, adds details)

By Simon Falush

LONDON, Sept 28 Brent crude dipped on Wednesday as worries about details of a euro zone debt bailout fund prompted investor caution after a sharp gain the previous session.

Investors also were reluctant to take big new positions ahead of inventory data from the United States later in the day.

Brent futures LCOc1 were down 60 cents to $106.54 a barrel by 1328 GMT after falling more than a dollar earlier. U.S. crude CLc1 shed 79 cents to $83.66 a barrel.

It recovered from earlier lows, supported by weakness in the dollar , which has an inverse relationship with oil.

Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, bolstered by expectations that European officials would aggressively tackle the debt crisis in its peripheral economies, particularly Greece, which eased fears about the outlook for demand.

However, the plans face opposition in Germany, and there are signs of a split within the currency bloc over the terms of Greece's next bailout.

Olivier Jakob, an analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland said the sharp spikes in prices were due to the inability of investors and automatic trading programmes to interpret political news effectively.

"The headline-reading trading machines cannot understand the complexity of Europe, so big up moves (are) followed by big down moves as they are unable to have a proper trading read on Europe," he said.

Oil prices will weaken only slightly and hover above $100 a barrel next year, despite fears of a global economic recession and a steep fall in demand, the latest Reuters poll showed.

Benghazi-based oil firm Agoco said on Wednesday it is planning restarts at three more Libyan oil fields in east and west Libya by mid-October, boosting output to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The return of supply of Libyan crude oil, which pumped 1.6 million barrels per day before a conflict which toppled the Gaddafi regime, is seen as bearish for the oil price.

STOCKS, STRIKES WATCHED

The market will be next be looking for data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due out later on Wednesday, with crude stocks expected to have risen.

"Strong inventories could weigh on prices as some of the missing barrels that led to a fall in inventories are likely to show up this week," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

A sharp rise in U.S. gasoline inventories weighed on sentiment on Tuesday, with industry data showing a steep 4.6 million barrel rise last week, far above the 1 million barrel gain expected by analysts.

Crude stocks rose by 568,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 23, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected an 800,000 barrel rise on average.

Traders were also keeping an eye on potential strike action in French refineries.

Workers at French refineries debated going on strike, torn on Wednesday between anger over moves to restructure the sector and memories of last year's month-long stoppage that disrupted global flows of oil but left unions drained and divided.

Last October physical crude prices fell, while there was a glut of unrefined fuel in the Mediterranean and product prices rose after strikes hit the refinery sector hard.

"Possible impact hinges on duration and spreading of the strike action," said Commerzbank's Fritsch.

"A multi-week long nationwide strike could lead to local supply bottlenecks and push European product prices up. On the other hand, it could ease the supply situation in the European crude market."

Brent LCOc1 is expected to face resistance at $107.05, while the resistance for U.S. crude CLc1 stands at $85.40 per barrel, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Brent is on track to fall 5.5 percent in the third quarter, its second straight quarterly decline and the steepest since the second quarter of 2010.

Oil has fared better than commodities such as copper and gold in the recent sell-off due to tight supplies in the physical market, analysts said.

"We would highlight that because of that very tightness in the physical markets, oil prices have held up far better than other commodity markets, and we expect that outperformance to continue," Barclays Capital said in a research note.