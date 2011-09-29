* German MPs back Merkel, approve new euro crisis powers

* U.S. jobless claims fall, U.S. Q2 GDP revised higher (Recasts, updates prices, market activity, changes dateline from LONDON)

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Brent and U.S. crude rose on Thursday, following a rebound in broader markets after Germany's lower house approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund and U.S. economic data was stronger than forecast.

Germany's support for a beefed-up bailout fund for Europe's troubled economies and data showing that the U.S. economy grew at annual rate of 1.3 percent in the second quarter, pushed stocks and oil prices higher.

"We're optimistic about everything today, though uncertainties about the future are still there," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

Brent crude oil futures for November LCOc1 rose 94 cents to $104.75 a barrel by 11:30 EDT (15:30 GMT), after rising as high as $105.82. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 gained $1.55 to $82.76 a barrel, after hitting a high of $83.98 a barrel.

Oil prices have dropped sharply this quarter on fears of a U.S. recession and concern that Europe's debt crisis will spread and damage the global economy further.

Brent was poised for a monthly drop of 9 percent and a quarterly decline of about 8 percent. U.S. crude has fallen nearly 14 percent this quarter, the sharpest drop since the last quarter of 2008.

Wall Street rose as U.S. Labor Department data also showed initial applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to a five-month low. [ID:nS1E78R0SH]

The euro rose against the dollar. [USD/]

(Reporting by Edward McAllister and Gene Ramos in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Alejandro Barbajosa in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)