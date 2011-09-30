* Brent rises above $104, climbs for a second day
* Oil set for second month of decline
* OPEC output to increase in September - Reuters survey
* U.S. jobless benefits claims fell
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Brent crude rose above $104 a
barrel on Friday on positive economic news, but prices this
quarter remain on track for their biggest drop in 15 months on
concerns that a slowing global economy will undercut fuel
demand.
U.S. jobless benefits claims declined and German lawmakers
approved a euro zone bailout fund with greater powers, easing
some of the worries about the developed economies. The Dow Jones
industrial average rose 143.08 points, or 1.3 percent, to
11,153.98 on Thursday and Asian stocks steadied on Friday.
ICE Brent LCOc1 for November settlement rose 29 cents, or
0.3 percent, to $104.24 a barrel by 0218 GMT. Prices are poised
for a monthly drop of 9.4 percent, the biggest since May 2010.
Brent is down 7.4 percent this quarter.
U.S. crude CLc1 for November delivery gained 40 cents, or
0.5 percent, to $82.56 a barrel. Futures have fallen 14 percent
this quarter, the worst drop since the final quarter of 2008.
"Crude oil has been holding up quite well compared with the
other asset classes such as equities," said Ker Chung Yang, a
commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore, who
forecasts U.S. crude will be between $80 and $90 by the end of
this year. Prices ended at $91.38 a barrel in 2010.
"Sentiment is negative on the macro-economic front but
demand is still there, especially coming from the emerging
markets, from China and India."
U.S. weekly jobless benefits claims fell to a five-month low
while revised data showed second-quarter GDP grew slightly more
than expected.
Germany's parliament overwhelmingly approved a plan agreed
in July to expand the euro zone's bailout fund.
Brent is expected to fall back to the previous trading
session's low of $102.35 as indicated by its wave pattern and a
Fibonacci retracement analysis, according to Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
PRICE FORECASTS
Morgan Stanley this week cut its 2012 average Brent price
target, citing the prospect of returning supply amidst a weaker
demand outlook. The bank lowered its outlook for the average
Brent price to $100 a barrel next year from $130.
Non-OPEC supply was seen growing, largely because of Libyan
restarts, Morgan Stanley said.
OPEC oil output is expected to rise in September to its
highest level in almost three years due to a jump in exports
from Iraq and the restart of supplies from Libya, a Reuters
survey found on Thursday.
Supply from all 12 members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries is forecast to average 30.25
million barrels a day this month, up from 30.15 million in
August, the survey of sources at oil companies, OPEC officials
and analysts found.
Libya's output, which fell to almost nothing due to the
civil war, has begun to recover, the survey found. The country
exported one small crude cargo on Sept. 25 and, sources say, is
sending some oil to refineries.
