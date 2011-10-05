* U.S. EIA stocks data shows unexpected crude drawdown

* Europe's plan to safeguard banks boosts confidence

* ENI says Libyan field return may face delays (Updates prices, trading volumes, adds details on OPEC)

By Matthew Robinson

NEW YORK, Oct 5 Brent crude rose 3 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-day losing streak, lifted by government data showing big drops in U.S. inventories and by signs authorities were moving forward to prop up Europe's ailing banking sector.

While demand in top consumer the United States remained weak, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a steep drop in imports last week helped drive crude inventories to their lowest since January. Stockpiles of refined products also fell. [EIA/S]

"The EIA reported better-than-expected numbers, particularly the crude draw," said Joe Posillico, broker for MF Global in New York.

"The oil markets were already up a lot, moving with the stock market on the ISM services sector data, when the EIA data came in."

Oil and other commodities, as well as stocks, also found support from news European finance ministers agreed to examine a way to beef up banks' balance sheets and prevent a full-blown financial crisis. [ID:nL5E7L51RH] [ID:nL3E7L42VF]

U.S. data confirmed the economy was narrowly avoiding another recession and globally growth in both the manufacturing and services sector accelerated slightly last month according to JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output index.

Brent crude LCOc1 traded up $2.94 to settle at $102.73 a barrel, after settling down more than 20 percent from its 2011 high on Tuesday, which traditionally signals a bear market.

U.S. crude prices CLc1 rose even more, gaining $4.01, or more than 5 percent, to settle at $79.68 a barrel and narrowing the premium of Brent to U.S. oil to $23 a barrel.

Brent trading volumes, which have been outpacing those on the New York Mercantile Exchange's over the past two weeks, hit 645,000 contracts in late afternoon in New York, nearly 19 percent above the 30-day average.

U.S. crude volumes hit 584,000 lots, nearly 9 percent below the 30-day average.

Despite Wednesday's gains, some analysts remained downbeat on the prospects for oil and other commodity prices with anxiety about the state of euro zone finances and the outlook for fuel demand.

Data showed the euro zone's services sector shrank for the first time in two years in September as new orders dried up, stoking fears that the region's economy could be heading back into recession. [ID:nN1E7940PR]

"I'm not sure this is the end of the bear trend, this is a short term bounce, but until there is actual doing as well as comments, we won't see a sustainable recovery," said Andy Sommer, analyst at EGL in Dietikon, Switzerland.

OPEC

Further pressure on Brent has come as Libya, a key supplier to Europe, attempts to restart production forced offline by months of civil war.

However, Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) said on Wednesday it fears its largest oilfield in the OPEC nation, known as Elephant, may be in ruins, which could dash hopes of a speedy return of supplies. [ID:nL5E7L54LE]

The slide in prices has raised concerns among some oil producing nations. An Iranian oil official told a local newspaper OPEC could hold an emergency meeting ahead of its regularly scheduled reunion in December if prices continue to fall. [ID:nL5E7L51E1]

Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for energy told Reuters that a drop in global oil prices below $90 a barrel would be "difficult to accept", although he saw no need for an extraordinary meeting. [ID:nL5E7L51GW] (Reporting by Matthew Robinson, Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons in New York City; Simon Falush and Alex Lawler in London; Randy Fabi and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)