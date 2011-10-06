* Surprise draw in U.S. oil inventories helps lift sentiment

* Eni fears largest Libyan oilfield in ruins

* Bank of England votes for 75 mln stg of QE2 (Adds U.S. weekly jobless data, Trichet, updates prices)

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, Oct 6 Oil prices fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, disappointing some expectations for a small cut and outweighing mildly positive U.S. jobs data and a Bank of England vote for further money creation.

Brent crude futures for November LCOc1 were down 60 cents at $102.13 by 1328 GMT, after reaching an intraday low of $101.53, down over $1.

U.S. crude CLc1 was down just 13 cents at $79.55 a barrel, helped by Wednesday's bullish crude inventories data from the Energy Information Administration.

Oil traders and investors were unsettled after ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said that downside risks to economic growth in the euro zone had intensified, taking a slightly more gloomy view than a month ago .

But the ECB left interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent due to a jump in inflation last month, which disappointed traders. The ECB's decision to restart its covered bond buying programme failed to cheer oil markets .

"I think the lower growth prospects in H2 are the key for a fall in prices, combined with the continued hawkishness in inflation," said Thorbjorn Bak Jensen, an oil analyst at Global Risk Management.

Earlier, prices had been bouyed by a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. claims for unemployment benefits, which hinted at an improvement in labour market conditions .

"The markets are looking to embrace even the slightest improvement in the economy," said John Kilduff, a partner at hedge fund Again Capital in New York.

The oil market also rose slightly after the UK's central bank voted to buy 75 billion pounds more in assets to shield Britain's economy from the euro zone debt crisis and keep the faltering recovery going.

But the ECB's outlook and rate decision soon rolled back all the modest gains. Adding to the gloomy sentiment were comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who sees the EU crisis presenting a significant risk to global economic recovery.

LIBYAN SUPPLY

The downside in the oil price may remain limited however, as hopes of an early return of Libyan supplies to global markets after months of war have faded. Italian oil major Eni said it feared its largest oilfield in the North African nation might be in ruins.

"We continue to see the oil market torn between a very tight physical market and uncertainties in the financial market," said James Zhang, energy analyst at Standard Bank. "For now, the oil market remains vulnerable from risk aversion in the financial market."

Standard Bank expects oil to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter, and sees the spread between U.S. crude and Brent remaining wide, driven by hedging and investment money flows.

(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore and Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)