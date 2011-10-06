* Surprise draw in U.S. oil inventories helps lift sentiment
* Eni fears largest Libyan oilfield in ruins
* Bank of England votes for 75 mln stg of QE2
(Adds U.S. weekly jobless data, Trichet, updates prices)
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 6 Oil prices fell on Thursday after
the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged,
disappointing some expectations for a small cut and outweighing
mildly positive U.S. jobs data and a Bank of England vote for
further money creation.
Brent crude futures for November LCOc1 were down 60 cents
at $102.13 by 1328 GMT, after reaching an intraday low of
$101.53, down over $1.
U.S. crude CLc1 was down just 13 cents at $79.55 a barrel,
helped by Wednesday's bullish crude inventories data from the
Energy Information Administration.
Oil traders and investors were unsettled after ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet said that downside risks to economic growth
in the euro zone had intensified, taking a slightly more gloomy
view than a month ago .
But the ECB left interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent due
to a jump in inflation last month, which disappointed traders.
The ECB's decision to restart its covered bond
buying programme failed to cheer oil markets .
"I think the lower growth prospects in H2 are the key for a
fall in prices, combined with the continued hawkishness in
inflation," said Thorbjorn Bak Jensen, an oil analyst at Global
Risk Management.
Earlier, prices had been bouyed by a smaller-than-expected
rise in U.S. claims for unemployment benefits, which hinted at
an improvement in labour market conditions .
"The markets are looking to embrace even the slightest
improvement in the economy," said John Kilduff, a partner at
hedge fund Again Capital in New York.
The oil market also rose slightly after the UK's central
bank voted to buy 75 billion pounds more in assets to shield
Britain's economy from the euro zone debt crisis and keep the
faltering recovery going.
But the ECB's outlook and rate decision soon rolled back all
the modest gains. Adding to the gloomy sentiment were comments
from U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who sees the EU
crisis presenting a significant risk to global economic
recovery.
LIBYAN SUPPLY
The downside in the oil price may remain limited however, as
hopes of an early return of Libyan supplies to global markets
after months of war have faded. Italian oil major Eni
said it feared its largest oilfield in the North African nation
might be in ruins.
"We continue to see the oil market torn between a very tight
physical market and uncertainties in the financial market," said
James Zhang, energy analyst at Standard Bank. "For now, the oil
market remains vulnerable from risk aversion in the financial
market."
Standard Bank expects oil to remain under pressure in the
fourth quarter, and sees the spread between U.S. crude and Brent
remaining wide, driven by hedging and investment money flows.
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore and
Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)