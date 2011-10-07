* ECB's move to tackle liquidity boosts confidence

* U.S. payrolls data expected to boost bullish sentiment

* Coming up: Non-farm payrolls

By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Brent crude stayed firm above $105.50, boosted by Europe's move to shore up ailing banks and expectations that the U.S. economy may not be sliding into recession.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced aggressive liquidity measures on Thursday, throwing a lifeline to lenders who have seen wholesale funding drying up as market confidence ebbed, and the European Union said it would present a plan for a coordinated recapitalisation of banks by member states.

Asian equities rose, and gold and copper headed for their first weekly gains in about a month, fuelled by confidence that a euro zone debt crisis, which was seen as inevitably triggering a global recession, may be avoided.

"Support was given mainly by the focus on Europe and comments... in favor of recapitalizing banks," said MF Global in its daily report.

Brent November crude futures LCOc1 were up 12 cents to $105.85 a barrel at 0420 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 11 cents to $82.70 a barrel.

But Brent oil LCOc1 is expected to retrace to $103 per barrel, as it may fail a resistance at $105.79, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao, while U.S. oil CLc1 failed a resistance at $82.62 per barrel, and is expected to retrace to $81, as pointed by a rising channel.

Traders were also positive ahead of the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for September, which could show 60,000 new jobs created and the unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 percent, offering hopes the world's largest economy, and top oil consumer, was only growing slowly, not falling into recession.

"Today's jobs numbers will be really important for the U.S. to see if we get a little bit more bullishness," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

"The ECB's move is part of the bullish story. And if China continues to slog through, that could a more bullish scenario for commodities. But until you get rid of that (financial) risk, we do not think you are going to see sustainable strength." (Editing by Miral Fahmy)