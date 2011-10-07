* Fitch downgrades of Spain, Italy pressure oil
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data supportive to oil
* Crude prices on pace to post weekly gain
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Oct 7 Oil prices fell on Friday after
ratings agency Fitch downgraded credit ratings of Spain and
Italy, reviving concerns about Europe's debt problems and also
pressuring equities on Wall Street.
Fitch cut Spain's credit ratings minutes after downgrading
Italy, saying the intensification of the euro zone debt crisis
has hurt the entire region. [ID:nL5E7L72KC]
"Each downgrade is a more visible acknowledgment of the
problems," said Tim Evans, energy analyst for Citi Futures
Perspective in New York.
Brent and U.S. crude futures remained on pace to post
weekly gains. Both contracts had risen in early trade on
supportive U.S. jobs figures, though gains were limited because
the return of striking workers boosted the jobs data.
"And the larger difficulty with the employment numbers is
that even 100,000 additional jobs is still not a great number,"
Evans said.
Brent crude for November LCOc1 fell 50 cents to $105.23 a
barrel by 1:51 p.m. (1751 GMT), having swung between $104.37
and $106.64.
U.S. November crude CLc1 fell 62 cents to $81.97 a
barrel, having traded between $81.36 and $84.
Trading volumes were tepid, under half million lots traded
for both Brent and U.S. crude in afternoon trading in New York.
Brent volume was 22 percent and U.S. 26 percent below 30-day
averages.
JOBS DATA BOOST SHORT-LIVED
Nonfarm payrolls in the United States rose by 103,000 in
September, versus forecasts for 60,000, and job gains for the
prior months were revised higher. [ID:nOAT004877]
But part of the strength of September's jobs number
reflected the return of 45,000 Verizon Communications workers
who had dropped off payrolls in August due to a strike.
Excluding those workers, payrolls increased by 58,000, just
missing expectations.
"The market rallied on the positive number, but if you
eliminate the Verizon workers returning you get additions much
closer to expectations," said Gene McGillian, an analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"And after this week's correction higher you may be seeing
some stalling because there still is uncertainty about economic
growth going forward," McGillian added.
U.S. equities on Wall Street also fell after Fitch's
downgrades unsettled investors already worried ahead of a
European summit on Sunday that is aimed at shoring up the
region's financial sector. [.N]
The euro fell against the dollar after the Fitch actions,
snapping a four-day advance. [USD/]
The dollar index .DXY reversed and strengthened, adding
to the pressure on dollar-denominated oil prices.
EUROPE REMAINS FOCUS
Both Brent and U.S. crude posted strong gains the previous
two sessions, supported on Thursday by plans to shore up the
region's banks from the Bank of England and the European
Central Bank.
"If you flood the market with liquidity, that liquidity has
got to go somewhere," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC
Markets. "(The moves by the two central banks) have made people
think it's only a matter of time before the Fed follows suit. I
think they could be waiting a long time for that to happen."
Before falling back after the Fitch news, oil had recovered
from lows on Friday after being pressured when Moody's cut its
ratings on British banks Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS.L) and said that the British government would
have to continue to support the country's systemically
important financial institutions. [ID:nL5E7L70H6]
