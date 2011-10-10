* Europe pledges new plan to recapitalise banks, resolve Greece debt

* Positive U.S. jobs data ease recession fears

* Market eyes China data this week for economic pulse

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Oil rose on Monday, fuelled by optimism that demand in the world's largest consumer would hold after economic data from the United States allayed fears of a renewed recession while the euro zone edged closer to a resolution of its debt crisis.

Market sentiment improved after leaders in France and Germany promised on Sunday a new plan to recapitalise euro zone banks by the end of the month. Friday's data showing job gains in the United States also eased recession fears.

U.S. November crude CLc1 led the gains and was up 66 cents at $83.64 a barrel by 0246 GMT, after hitting $83.97 earlier, its best intraday high since Sept. 29.

Brent crude for November LCOc1 rose 24 cents to $106.12 a barrel. The contract posted an increase of 4.5 percent last week, the best since the week to July 8.

"There is a positive feel to problems being solved at the moment," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity Broking Services in Sydney.

"We now have a timeline in Europe which people will work towards."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday evening that their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.

Sharp slides in global markets have pressured European policymakers to take bold steps to avert a world economic backlash.

POSITIVE DATA

In the United States, more workers were hired in September while job gains for the prior two months were revised higher, easing recession fears at the world's largest oil consumer.

"The U.S. economic data suggest that we're not going into recession," Barratt said.

He added that recent drawdowns in U.S. oil inventories suggested more demand while forecasts of a cold winter could support U.S. oil prices at $85 and $86 a barrel.

Investors will be watching for trade and inflation data from China later this week to gauge the economic health of the world's second largest oil consumer, Barratt said.

Yet the euphoria may not last as speculators have opened new short positions to bet on further price falls, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Daily technical charts showed that Brent's upside was limited to $107.85/bbl while U.S. oil faced a strong resistance at $84.10 a barrel, Reuters markets analyst Wang Tao said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)