* Europe pledges new plan to recapitalise banks, resolve
Greece debt
* Positive U.S. jobs data ease recession fears
* Market eyes China data this week for economic pulse
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Oil rose on Monday, fuelled by
optimism that demand in the world's largest consumer would hold
after economic data from the United States allayed fears of a
renewed recession while the euro zone edged closer to a
resolution of its debt crisis.
Market sentiment improved after leaders in France and
Germany promised on Sunday a new plan to recapitalise euro zone
banks by the end of the month. Friday's data showing job gains
in the United States also eased recession fears.
U.S. November crude CLc1 led the gains and was up 66 cents
at $83.64 a barrel by 0246 GMT, after hitting $83.97 earlier,
its best intraday high since Sept. 29.
Brent crude for November LCOc1 rose 24 cents to $106.12 a
barrel. The contract posted an increase of 4.5 percent last
week, the best since the week to July 8.
"There is a positive feel to problems being solved at the
moment," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity
Broking Services in Sydney.
"We now have a timeline in Europe which people will work
towards."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday evening that their
goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes,
agree how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for
accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20
summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
Sharp slides in global markets have pressured European
policymakers to take bold steps to avert a world economic
backlash.
POSITIVE DATA
In the United States, more workers were hired in September
while job gains for the prior two months were revised higher,
easing recession fears at the world's largest oil consumer.
"The U.S. economic data suggest that we're not going into
recession," Barratt said.
He added that recent drawdowns in U.S. oil inventories
suggested more demand while forecasts of a cold winter could
support U.S. oil prices at $85 and $86 a barrel.
Investors will be watching for trade and inflation data from
China later this week to gauge the economic health of the
world's second largest oil consumer, Barratt said.
Yet the euphoria may not last as speculators have opened new
short positions to bet on further price falls, data from the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Daily technical charts showed that Brent's upside was
limited to $107.85/bbl while U.S. oil faced a strong resistance
at $84.10 a barrel, Reuters markets analyst Wang Tao said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)