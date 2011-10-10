* Europe pledges new plan to recapitalise banks, resolve
Greece debt
* Positive U.S. jobs data ease double-dip recession fears
* Market eyes China data this week for economic pulse
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Brent rose above $106 on
Monday, fuelled by optimism that demand in the world's largest
consumer would hold after U.S. data allayed fears of a renewed
recession while the euro zone edged closer to a resolution of
its debt crisis.
Market sentiment improved after leaders in France and
Germany promised on Sunday a new plan to recapitalise euro zone
banks by the end of the month. Friday's data showing job gains
in the United States also eased recession fears.
Brent crude for November LCOc1 edged up 12 cents
to $106.00 a barrel by 0600 GMT after rising to an intraday high
of $106.51. The contract posted an increase of 4.5 percent last
week, its best performance since the week to July 8.
U.S. November crude CLc1 led the gains and was up 47 cents
at $83.45 a barrel, after hitting $83.97 earlier, its strongest
intraday high since Sept. 29.
"There is a positive feel to problems being solved at the
moment," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity
Broking Services in Sydney.
"We now have a timeline in Europe which people will work
towards."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Sunday that their goal was to come up with a
sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree how to recapitalise
European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic
coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov.
3-4.
The board of Franco-Belgian Dexia bank accepted on Monday a
rescue plan drawn up by the governments of France, Belgium and
Luxembourg after it became the first bank to fall victim to the
two-year-old euro zone debt crisis.
"Price sentiment should improve this week as European
lawmakers continue to ease concerns, although oil's high
sensitivity to equity markets creates additional uncertainty,"
ANZ analysts said in a note.
SUPPORTIVE DATA
In the United States, more workers were hired in September
while job gains for the prior two months were revised higher,
easing fears of a double-dip recession at the world's largest
oil consumer.
"The U.S. economic data suggest that we're not going into
recession," Barratt said.
He added that recent drawdowns in U.S. oil inventories
suggested more demand while forecasts of a cold winter could
support U.S. oil prices at $85 and $86 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia sees neither a decline in global oil demand nor
a reduction in the kingdom's exports due to increased output
from Libya, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday.
A day before, Naimi said the kingdom remained ready to meet
all its customers' needs. In September, its output fell to 9.39
million barrels per day (bpd) from around 9.8 million bpd in
August, he said.
Unrest in the Middle East brewed on as oppositions tussled
with the governments in Syria and Yemen.
Investors will be watching for trade and inflation data from
China later this week to gauge the economic health of the
world's second largest oil consumer, Barratt said.
Yet the euphoria may not last as speculators have opened new
short positions to bet on further price falls, data from the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Daily technical charts showed that Brent's upside was
limited to $107.85/bbl while U.S. oil faced a strong resistance
at $84.10 a barrel, Reuters markets analyst Wang Tao said.
