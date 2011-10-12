* OPEC, IEA cut global oil demand forecasts

* Alleged Iranian plot adds to risk premium

* Brent breaks through 100-day moving average

* DJ-UBS commodity index adds Brent to components

NEW YORK, Oct 12 Brent crude rose on Wednesday, extending gains to more than 12 percent over the past six sessions, lifted by news Slovakian lawmakers will approve a plan to expand powers in the euro zone rescue fund.

Gains in the international benchmark came as U.S. crude came under pressure, sending Brent's premium to over $26 a barrel for the first time since mid-September.

Brent has also found support from production problems in OPEC member Nigeria. Analysts also cited the $80 billion Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index's .DJUBS decision to add the contract to its components next year as another factor giving short-term support. [ID:nN1E79B09N]

Early trade saw oil and stock markets rising on positive news out of the euro zone, where the debt crisis has kept markets under pressure for months.

The Slovak opposition and parties in the outgoing government coalition reached an agreement to ratify a plan to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund by Friday, [ID:nP7E7KK00V]

Brent crude for November LCOc1 rose $1.46 to $112.19 by 10:51 a.m. EDT (1451 GMT) after earlier breaking through the 100-day moving average, another bullish sign. [ID:nN1E79B071]

The contract's premium to U.S. crude blew out to $26.49 a barrel, as U.S. futures CLc1 traded down 16 cents to $85.65 a barrel.

Further support came from concerns about tension in the Middle East after the United States accused Iran of backing an alleged plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, a charge Tehran rejected. [ID:nL5E7LC20P]

The market shrugged off data demand revisions by major forecasters. The International Energy Agency and OPEC revised their 2012 global consumption forecasts due to slowing economic growth. [ID:nL3E7LC1N3]

Separately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its demand forecast for 2011 but lifted its 2012 prediction by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). [ID:nN1E79B03B]

24-hour technical outlook on Brent:

24-hour technical outlook on U.S. oil:

(Reporting by Matthew Robinson, Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos in New York; Simon Falush in London; Florence Tan in Singapore)