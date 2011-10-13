* China's Sept crude imports down 2.8 pct from August
* U.S. crude stockpiles probably rose last week, poll shows
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Brent crude fell to near $111
on Thursday, snapping six days of gains, after trade data from
China pointed to slower demand in the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
China's September crude oil imports shrank from the previous
month despite expectations of a gain in demand as new refineries
opened and some units restarted after scheduled maintenance.
Total exports from the world's largest factory were also
lower than expected, dealing another blow to investors already
worried about the worsening sovereign debt crisis in Europe and
a possible recession in the United States.
Brent crude for November LCOc1 fell 25 cents to $111.11 a
barrel by 0301 GMT, after a gain of 11.6 percent over the
previous six sessions.
U.S. November crude CLc1 slipped 77 cents to $84.80 a
barrel, after tumbling to an intraday low of $84.64.
"Exports growth in September was much lower than market
expectations, showing the sputtering external economy, and we
expect the slowing export trend to continue in the coming
months," said Wang Hu, an analyst at Guotai Junan Securities Co.
in Shanghai.
The weaker Chinese data came after global oil forecasting
agencies cut 2011 demand estimates this week, stressing risks to
growth because of gloomy economic conditions.
"Some of these adjustments will probably help support the
view that demand will be slowing for oil in conjunction with any
weakness in GDP growth," said Chen Xinyi, an analyst at Barclays
Capital in Singapore.
However, the U.S. government was the most bullish forecaster
as it increased its oil demand estimate for 2012.
BRENT-WTI SPREAD WIDENS
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R stayed at above
$26 a barrel. The spread widened following a decision on Tuesday
by the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index , which had some
$80 billion in tracking funds at the middle of the year, to add
Brent as a component in 2012 and reduce the weighting for the
U.S.-traded West Texas Intermediate.
"It could be a situation that some investors have switched
from WTI to Brent at the front of the curve that helped to
support Brent prices," Chen said.
Tighter supply stemming from production issues in the North
Sea and lower output forecasts from oil producers such as
Azerbajian may also underpin prices.
"It doesn't seem like prices could come down soon, although
there's a 20 percent chance that a bad case scenario for the
global economy could pan out," Chen said.
Geopolitical tensions brewed as Saudi Arabia and the United
States traded charges with Iran on Wednesday over an alleged
plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, deepening
divisions and sharpening a contest for power in the oil-rich
Gulf.
In Europe, growing hopes that the euro zone is a step closer
to expanding its financial rescue fund to help contain the
region's debt woes and head off a systemic banking crisis shored
up Asian equities on Thursday.
Investors are watching on Thursday for U.S. government oil
inventories data, which is expected to show a build in crude
stockpiles as imports rebounded and refinery utilization rates
fell.
(Reporting by Florence Tan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)