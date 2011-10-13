* China's Sept crude imports down 2.8 pct from August

* U.S. crude stockpiles probably rose last week, poll shows

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Brent crude fell to near $111 on Thursday, snapping six days of gains, after trade data from China pointed to slower demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

China's September crude oil imports shrank from the previous month despite expectations of a gain in demand as new refineries opened and some units restarted after scheduled maintenance.

Total exports from the world's largest factory were also lower than expected, dealing another blow to investors already worried about the worsening sovereign debt crisis in Europe and a possible recession in the United States.

Brent crude for November LCOc1 fell 25 cents to $111.11 a barrel by 0301 GMT, after a gain of 11.6 percent over the previous six sessions.

U.S. November crude CLc1 slipped 77 cents to $84.80 a barrel, after tumbling to an intraday low of $84.64.

"Exports growth in September was much lower than market expectations, showing the sputtering external economy, and we expect the slowing export trend to continue in the coming months," said Wang Hu, an analyst at Guotai Junan Securities Co. in Shanghai.

The weaker Chinese data came after global oil forecasting agencies cut 2011 demand estimates this week, stressing risks to growth because of gloomy economic conditions.

"Some of these adjustments will probably help support the view that demand will be slowing for oil in conjunction with any weakness in GDP growth," said Chen Xinyi, an analyst at Barclays Capital in Singapore.

However, the U.S. government was the most bullish forecaster as it increased its oil demand estimate for 2012.

BRENT-WTI SPREAD WIDENS

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R stayed at above $26 a barrel. The spread widened following a decision on Tuesday by the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index , which had some $80 billion in tracking funds at the middle of the year, to add Brent as a component in 2012 and reduce the weighting for the U.S.-traded West Texas Intermediate.

"It could be a situation that some investors have switched from WTI to Brent at the front of the curve that helped to support Brent prices," Chen said.

Tighter supply stemming from production issues in the North Sea and lower output forecasts from oil producers such as Azerbajian may also underpin prices.

"It doesn't seem like prices could come down soon, although there's a 20 percent chance that a bad case scenario for the global economy could pan out," Chen said.

Geopolitical tensions brewed as Saudi Arabia and the United States traded charges with Iran on Wednesday over an alleged plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, deepening divisions and sharpening a contest for power in the oil-rich Gulf.

In Europe, growing hopes that the euro zone is a step closer to expanding its financial rescue fund to help contain the region's debt woes and head off a systemic banking crisis shored up Asian equities on Thursday.

Investors are watching on Thursday for U.S. government oil inventories data, which is expected to show a build in crude stockpiles as imports rebounded and refinery utilization rates fell.

(Reporting by Florence Tan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)