* Brent's premium over WTI widens to record $27.26/bbl
* China inflation cools slightly in September
* Investors eye U.S. retail sales, confidence data for
economic pulse
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Brent crude stayed above $111
on Friday, heading for a second straight weekly increase, as
investors looked to more data from top oil consumers United
States and China for cues on economic health and fuel demand.
Inflation in China has cooled slightly in September, a sign
the central bank may put on hold further tightening of its
monetary policy that has slowed economic growth and fuel
consumption in the world's No. 2 economy.
November Brent crude for LCOc1 was unchanged at $111.11 a
barrel by 0302 GMT, ahead of the contract expiry at the end of
Friday while U.S. crude CLc1 edged down 8 cents to $84.15.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R rose to a record
of $27.26 a barrel earlier on Friday, up from a previous high of
$27.23 on Sept. 6.
"Prices are consolidating, on a mix of positive and negative
news for oil, as the market looks for a direction to go," said
Jeremy Friesen, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Societe Generale,
referring to the recent restart of Libyan oil exports and
concern global economic growth will falter.
"In this environment, we'll see some sideways trading," he
said. Societe Generale expects Brent crude prices to average
$98.30 in the fourth quarter and West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
to average $73.30 a barrel.
China's annual consumer inflation dipped to 6.1 percent in
September, sparing policymakers a jump in price pressures while
they fret about slower growth, although stubborn food price
rises showed Beijing's fight against inflation is not over.
The Chinese central bank may look at easing monetary policy
that could loosen credit, Friesen said.
"If that helps consumer spending and prevents a slowdown in
construction, it would be positive for global commodities," he
said.
China is expected to post next week slower economic growth
in the third quarter than the previous three months.
A sudden worsening in Europe's debt crisis could further mar
China's growth outlook, strengthening the case for Beijing to
loosen policy before it is confident it has won the inflation
fight.
Pledges from European leaders early this week have briefly
soothed fears the region's debt crisis will escalate, causing
financial turmoil and dragging down the global economy.
"Europe is starting to take the crisis a bit more
seriously," Friesen said. "Hopefully we don't have to muddle
through to 2012."
U.S. CRUDE STOCKS UP
U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week as
imports gained, while product inventories surprised with larger
than expected drawdowns, U.S. Energy Information Administration
data showed.
"In our opinion, the most bullish number out of the DOE was
a 2.93 million barrel draw in distillates, the second largest
draw ever seen for this time step," analysts at the Schork
Report said in a note.
The oil industry has an overwhelmingly gloomy economic
outlook, expecting recession in the next year, less demand for
fuel and lower oil prices, a survey of delegates to a major
industry conference showed this week.
The market sentiment is reflected in U.S. crude oil options
activity which is focused more on managing volatility and
liquidating length on Thursday than initiating new positions,
traders said.
Market players squared positions and took profits ahead of
the November crude options expiry on Monday, and some hedgers
were seen starting to reset their books for 2012.
The United States will release retail sales and confidence
data later on Friday, providing indication on its economic
health.
Investors also await a G20 preparatory meeting on Friday and
Saturday, although it is not expected to announce market-moving
actions. .
The EU Summit will follow on Oct. 23-24, ahead of a G20
meeting on Nov. 3.
