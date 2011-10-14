(Repeats, justifies tabular material)
* U.S. Sept. retail sales rise at fastest pace in 7 months
* G20 finance chief Paris meeting focus on euro zone woes
* Brent premium to NYMEX crude hits record above $27/bbl
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Oil prices rose more than 2
percent on Friday on stronger-than-expected U.S. September
retail sales and optimism about prospects that European leaders
can fashion a rescue deal on the euro-zone debt crisis.
With Brent's front-month November contract set to expire on
Friday, the premium to U.S. crude strengthened and intraday
reached a record $27.88 a barrel.
Both crude contracts were on pace to post second
consecutive weekly gains.
U.S. retail sales in September grew at their fastest pace
in seven months, up 1.1 percent on strong auto purchases. The
rise was stronger than economists had expected, and sales for
August and July were revised higher as well. [ID:nN1E79D09D]
But despite the September splurge, consumer sentiment
slipped in early October more than expected, sending the
sentiment measure to the lowest level in more than 30 years.
France and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to a recent
deal between their two leaders to combat the euro zone crisis,
lending support to oil prices earlier. [ID:nP6E7L6000]
Brent crude for November LCOc1 rose $3.18 to $114.29 a
barrel by 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604 GMT), near its $114.46 intraday
peak and having pushed above both the 100- and 200-day moving
averages for front-month.
Brent December crude LCOc2 rose $2.54 to $111.74, having
hit a $112.48 intraday peak.
U.S. November crude CLc1 was up $2.27 at $86.50 a barrel,
having reached $87.28.
U.S. heating oil HOc1 posted the strongest percentage
gain in the oil futures complex as the northern hemisphere
heating season approaches.
Broker and industry sources have pointed to Shell's recent
Singapore refinery fire, Europe's low stockpiles and U.S.
Northeast refineries idled or undergoing maintenance as factors
responsible for strong prices.
The euro zone debt crisis will dominate a summit of G20
finance chiefs and central bank heads in Paris, with a
downgrade of Spain's credit rating highlighting the risk of a
an economy much larger than Greece coming under threat.
[ID:nL5E7LE00R]
Oil prices also received a boost from a dip in Chinese
inflation to 6.1 percent in September that raised the
possibility the central bank may put on hold further monetary
tightening that has slowed economic growth and fuel use.
[ID:ID:nL3E7LD1BW]
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Emma Farge in
London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by David
Gregorio)